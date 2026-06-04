The HC-Avior Egypt Virtual Conference starts on 8 June and runs until 11 June, offering financial institutions from the US, UK, Europe, South Africa, and Egypt insights into compelling investment opportunities within Egypt’s leading listed companies across multiple sectors. Investors will e-meet representatives of some 28 listed companies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) through group and one-on-one meetings.

Hassan Choucri, Managing Director of HC Brokerage, said: “As global markets continue to adapt to economic shifts, geopolitical developments, and evolving investor priorities, we are proud to host this initiative for the sixth consecutive year in partnership with Avior. The conference provides a unique platform that connects leading companies with regional and international investors seeking growth opportunities in high-potential markets. It also reinforces Egypt’s position as a compelling investment destination and highlights the depth, resilience, and long-term opportunities offered by the Egyptian capital market.”

For Further details on Avior Capital Markets, please visit: https://avior.co.za/

For Further details on HC Brokerage, please visit: https://www.hc-si.com/

About Avior Capital Markets

Avior Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd is an independent, globally recognized capital markets research and trading firm providing in-depth and insightful research in a broad range of equities, fixed income, and derivatives in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Avior Capital Markets US LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer (CRD # 172595) formed for that purpose in the State of Delaware with its principal office at 630 Fifth Avenue, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, 10111.

About HC Brokerage

HC Brokerage is an affiliate of HC Securities & Investment– a full-fledged investment bank providing investment banking, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and custody services. HC Brokerage is an Egyptian registered company and member of Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), and its registered address is 34 Gezirat Al-Arab St., Mohandessin, Giza, Egypt, Dokki 12311

For further information, please visit www.hc-si.com