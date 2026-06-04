More than 176,000 Emiratis employed through Nafis since launch, according to WAM

152,000 active Nafis beneficiaries working across 32,000 establishments by end-March 2026

UAE private-sector workforce grew by 12.4% in 2025, according to MoHRE

Private-sector establishments increased by 7.8% in 2025

Labour-market compliance levels rose by 34% compared to 2024

Tawdheef × Zaheb has supported more than 30,000 Emiratis since launch and will return in 2026 with a more outcome-focused format

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE’s Emiratisation journey is entering a more practical phase. After years of building awareness, incentives, and private-sector participation, the conversation is moving towards a more direct question: how can national talent be connected to the right employers, the right skills, and the right opportunities faster?

Official figures underline the scale of this shift. According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the Nafis programme has contributed to the employment of more than 176,000 Emiratis since its launch, with 152,000 active beneficiaries working across 32,000 establishments as of the end of March 2026. The extension of Nafis until 2040 further reflects the UAE’s long-term commitment to expanding meaningful private-sector opportunities for national talent.

The wider labour market is also expanding at pace. According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the UAE private-sector workforce recorded 12.4% growth in 2025, while the number of establishments increased by 7.8%. MoHRE also reported a 34% rise in labour-market compliance levels compared to 2024, pointing to a market that is not only growing, but also becoming more structured and more focused on sustainable outcomes.

Against this backdrop, Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 will return from 17 to 19 November with a sharper role: helping turn Emiratisation momentum into practical hiring results. As the platform marks 20 years of contribution to the UAE’s national workforce, the upcoming edition will focus on direct employer access, serious interviews, practical candidate preparation, and wider routes into enterprise.

For Emirati jobseekers, this shift is deeply personal. It can start with a CV handed to the right recruiter, a short interview that opens a door, or a moment of guidance that helps a young candidate understand where they fit in a changing labour market. For employers, the challenge is equally practical: finding national talent that is ready, motivated, and aligned with real business needs.

Fadi Harb, Event Director at Informa Middle East, said: “The UAE has made major progress in bringing Emirati talent into the private sector. The next priority is making sure this progress continues to translate into meaningful careers, stronger employer pipelines, and better-prepared candidates. This is where platforms like Tawdheef × Zaheb can play a very practical role.”

He added: “Employers today are not looking only for visibility or CV collection. They want serious conversations that can lead to interviews, assessments, and hiring decisions. Emirati candidates also want more than access; they want guidance, clarity, and a better understanding of where opportunities are opening. The 2026 edition is being built around this reality.”

The need for more practical career platforms is also being shaped by the expansion of Emiratisation requirements. According to MoHRE, private-sector companies with 50 or more employees are required to achieve 2% annual growth in Emirati employees in skilled positions. Selected companies with 20 to 49 employees across specific high-growth sectors are also required to hire and retain UAE nationals, widening the number of employers directly involved in the national talent agenda.

Tawdheef × Zaheb’s own performance reflects this wider shift towards outcome-led engagement. The 2025 edition welcomed more than 10,000 Emirati jobseekers and 67 participating organisations. During the event, 44% of exhibitors reported hiring candidates directly onsite, while 37.5% collected more than 500 CVs over three days. All surveyed participating organisations confirmed their intention to return in 2026.

Since its launch, Tawdheef × Zaheb has supported more than 30,000 UAE nationals in accessing employment opportunities or advancing their professional journeys. The 2026 edition will build on this long-standing role while responding to a labour market that is becoming more competitive, more skills-focused, and more demanding for both employers and candidates.

A key feature of the upcoming edition will be a dedicated Entrepreneurship Zone, introduced at a time when enterprise creation is becoming a stronger part of the UAE’s national economic conversation. According to Dubai Media Office, the UAE’s StartupEmirates.ae platform aims to attract 10,000 entrepreneurs and create 30,000 new jobs by 2030, offering access to shared workspaces, business networking events, mentorship, and other support.

This makes entrepreneurship an increasingly relevant route for young UAE nationals, not only as an alternative to employment, but as part of a broader future-of-work landscape. The Entrepreneurship Zone will connect Emirati visitors with startups, SMEs, founders, innovation platforms, and enterprise support entities, giving them practical exposure to business-building, startup careers, and private-sector growth opportunities.

“The future of Emirati talent cannot be viewed through one path only,” Harb said. “Some candidates are looking for their first job. Some are exploring the private sector after studying or working elsewhere. Some are returning to the workforce. Others are interested in startups or building something of their own. Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 reflects this wider reality by giving national talent more than one route into opportunity.”

Employer feedback from previous editions continues to underline the platform’s recruitment value. Rashid Doleh, Co-Founder of AI-based Emiratisation platform Dawlati, said: “We collected over 500 CVs in just three days, conducted structured interviews, and converted direct engagement into actual hires. The calibre of Emirati candidates and the focused format make Tawdheef × Zaheb a genuine hiring channel aligned with our Emiratisation commitments.”

Dr. Saad Al Wedami, Senior Manager at Abu Dhabi Youth Council, said: “Tawdheef × Zaheb has created a valuable opportunity for the youth of our nation, generating real impact and leaving a lasting positive impression. Platforms of this nature play an important role in helping young Emiratis engage more confidently with the future of work.”

To support this more outcome-focused direction, the 2026 edition will introduce enhanced visitor preparation features, including CV review areas, pre-scheduled employer matching, practical career guidance, and stronger employer commitment to onsite interviews. These features are designed to help Emirati jobseekers arrive with clearer goals, present themselves more effectively, and make better use of their time with recruiters.

For employers, the event will offer a more structured environment to meet national talent, conduct early conversations, identify potential candidates, and strengthen Emiratisation pipelines across key sectors.

Registration for Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 is now open to Emirati jobseekers. Exhibitor stand applications are also open for organisations seeking to connect with UAE nationals and support their Emiratisation recruitment efforts, with early confirmation allowing participants to benefit from priority placement.

For more information, visit: www.tawdheef.ae

About Tawdheef × Zaheb:

Tawdheef × Zaheb is the UAE’s flagship Emirati career exhibition, held annually at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Organised by Informa Connect, the event connects Emirati jobseekers with employers across government, banking, technology, professional services, SMEs, and other key sectors.

About Informa Connect:

Informa Connect is the events and specialist publishing division of Informa PLC, a global business intelligence and academic publishing group listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For additional information or to arrange interviews with exhibitors and the event organiser, please contact Lina Mohtar via email at lina@yondandbeyond.com.