Dubai, UAE: The region’s largest one-day symposium will bring together senior communications leaders in both the public and private sectors, policymakers, journalists, agency heads, creators and emerging talent, this year’s programme has been built around four core streams: RESET POWER, RESET VALUE, RESET IMAGINATION and RESET FUTURE.

Through the day, discussions will examine influence, media power, agency economics, artificial intelligence, culture, geopolitical dynamics and the growing tension between visibility and credibility.

Sessions will explore topics including how the Middle East is increasingly shaping its own global narrative, whether traditional models of influence still hold weight, the commercial pressures reshaping agency culture, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in both creativity and human connection.

The one-day conference will also see the launch of the PRCA MENA Mental Health Report 2026, followed by a dedicated NextGen segment focused on the future of the profession and the growing disconnect between emerging talent and traditional industry structures.

Head of PRCA MENA, Conrad Egbert said:

“Much of the industry still operates on assumptions that no longer reflect reality. How people consume information continues to change. The way influence works has changed. Trust is earned differently today and attention has become the new battlefield. RESET THE MINDSET is about questioning what still works, what doesn’t anymore and whether the industry is willing to confront uncomfortable truths about where it’s headed.”

PRCA MENA has confirmed that bookings are now officially open. The conference will conclude with the PRCA MENA Networking Soirée.

To view the full conference agenda and book tickets, visit: https://prca-conference.org/mena-annual-conference-2026/#agenda

About PRCA MENA

PRCA MENA is the regional arm of the world’s largest public affairs, public relations and communications association (PRCA). It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global