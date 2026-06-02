Cairo - Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, the inaugural edition of the FoodGuard Summit, was organized and launched by Informa Markets, one of the world’s leading organizers of international exhibitions and events, in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), officially opened as part of the 14th edition of Fi Africa and Propak MENA 2026, held from 2 to 4 June 2026 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo.

The first day commenced with an official opening tour for VIP guests across Fi Africa and Propak MENA, exploring the latest innovations and solutions presented by participating exhibitors. The program then continued with the official opening of the FoodGuard Summit. The opening session received strong governmental support, reflected in the participation and keynote addresses of H.E. Dr. Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, and H.E. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry. The session also featured opening remarks by Mr. Wouter Maloman, Chief Commercial Officer at Informa Markets, and Dr. Patrick Jean Gilabert, Representative and Head of the UNIDO Regional Office Hub in Egypt, who both emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between the public sector, private sector, and international organizations to support food security and develop food value chains across the region. This reflects the commitment of the Egyptian government and international partners to advancing food security and supporting the growth of the food industries as one of the vital sectors contributing to the national economy.

The summit’s inauguration was attended by a distinguished group of senior government officials and representatives of international and regional organizations, as well as senior leaders from major food industries, packaging, and food processing companies, in addition to representatives from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Informa Markets. This strong participation underscores the event's significance and pivotal role in supporting the food security sector across the region.

The summit serves as a leading regional platform that brings together decision-makers, private sector leaders, and representatives of international organizations to discuss the future of food security and food safety, while showcasing the latest solutions and innovations to develop supply chains and food processing across Africa and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Fi Africa and Propak MENA 2026 welcomed more than 8,000 visitors and industry professionals on their first day, representing the food ingredients, food processing, and packaging sectors, with participation from representatives of 35 countries. The current edition is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors and specialists throughout the event. The exhibitions also hosted over 2,000 international VIPs, in addition to three international delegations and four international pavilions, reinforcing their position as one of the leading specialized gatherings for the food industry across Africa and the Middle East.

Throughout the first day, participating companies will showcase the latest innovations and solutions across food and beverage ingredients, food processing, packaging, and logistics, in addition to a diverse range of products and technologies that contribute to enhancing production efficiency and advancing sustainability. The exhibitions’ agenda will also feature a series of specialized sessions, live demonstrations, and business matchmaking meetings, enabling participants to exchange expertise, explore the latest global trends, and identify new opportunities for cooperation and commercial partnerships. These activities further strengthen the role of the two exhibitions as a regional platform that brings together manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and decision-makers from various markets, supporting the sector’s growth and enhancing its competitiveness at both the regional and international levels.

The event reflects the strategic direction of the Egyptian state to support and develop the food industries sector and strengthen Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for food manufacturing and export. It does so by hosting an international platform that brings together major manufacturers, investors, experts, and decision-makers from around the world to exchange expertise and showcase the latest innovations and solutions across the sector.

The summit’s first main session, titled “Food Loss and Waste: A Strategic Imperative for Regional Food Security in Africa and the Middle East,” will feature extensive discussions on the importance of reducing food loss and waste as one of the main pillars for achieving food security and sustainability. The session will include the participation of H.E. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, alongside a distinguished group of representatives from regional and international organizations and institutions, including the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), the League of Arab States, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the World Food Programme (WFP).

The second session, titled “Catalyzing Private Sector Innovation and Financing Scalable Solutions,” will address the vital role of the private sector in supporting innovation and strengthening the financing mechanisms required to develop the food industries sector and supply chains. The session will feature representatives from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Tetra Pak, the Arab Federation for Food Industries, and the Chamber of Food Industries.

The first day will conclude with the third session, titled “Partnering for Action: Building a Coalition to Strengthen the Critical Midstream of Food Chains.” The session will discuss the importance of enhancing regional and international partnerships and alliances to support the efficiency of food supply and distribution chains and develop sustainable food systems, with a focus on the “Critical Midstream,” which includes storage, packaging, distribution, and logistics operations. The session will feature representatives from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the National Food Safety Authority, and a number of international institutions and organizations concerned with food security and sustainability.

The launch of the FoodGuard Summit alongside Fi Africa and Propak MENA reinforces Egypt’s prominent position as a leading regional hub for food industries, food security, and supply chains, supported by its strategic capabilities and advanced infrastructure that qualify it to lead efforts to develop the sector across the region. The event also highlights the importance of strengthening cooperation between governments, international organizations, and the private sector as a fundamental pillar for advancing more innovative and sustainable solutions capable of addressing future challenges and achieving a more efficient and resilient food system across Africa and the Middle East.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets connects people and markets through digital solutions, specialized content, trade exhibitions, hybrid events, and market intelligence, helping businesses discover opportunities, innovate, and grow. As a global leader in events and B2B services, Informa Markets operates in more than 30 countries, bringing together industries and enabling meaningful connections across sectors including healthcare, food, manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure. Through its flagship exhibitions and platforms, Informa Markets creates opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development on a global scale.