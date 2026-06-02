DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will inaugurate Arqaam Capital’s 13th Annual MENA Investor Conference on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai. The conference will convene regional and global investors, listed corporates, policymakers, economists and market leaders to discuss the future of capital markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

His Excellency will deliver the opening keynote address, setting the stage for discussions on capital markets, investment flows and regional economic transformation.

Held under the theme “From Resilience to Market Leadership: Scaling Capital Across MENA,” the conference comes at a time when regional markets are attracting growing international investor attention amid ongoing economic diversification, capital market expansion, sovereign investment activity, active IPO pipelines and increasing cross-border investment flows.

The programme will feature senior executives and decision-makers from leading organisations including Dubai Financial Market, Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Muscat Stock Exchange, ADNOC Drilling, ADES Holding, First Abu Dhabi Bank, TECOM Group, Dubai Residential REIT, Binghatti and Shorooq Partners, among others.

Over two days, participants will examine the opportunities, challenges and trends shaping the next phase of regional growth, including IPO readiness, GCC exchange development, fixed income and sukuk markets, sovereign capital deployment, banking sector transformation, real estate, energy security, artificial intelligence, quantitative investing and cross-border investment flows.

“Resilience has already been demonstrated. The conversation now is about leadership — how the region builds, allocates, attracts, and exports capital across the next decade,” said Riad Meliti, Chief Executive Officer of Arqaam Capital. “From the region’s growing role in global capital flows, to the GCC’s IPO and sukuk pipelines, to the structural reforms reshaping the region’s largest economies, the agenda reflects the questions that matter most to capital today. We are particularly honoured to welcome H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to deliver the opening keynote, a fitting recognition of the role the UAE continues to play in convening the regional and global capital community.”

The conference builds on the success of its 2025 edition, which facilitated more than 600 structured meetings between investors and corporates, bringing together 90 listed companies representing over USD 1 trillion in market capitalisation and 222 institutional investors from 110 buy-side firms.

Media interested in attending the conference or arranging interviews can register via arqaammenaconference.com or contact Adnan Munawar at adnan@empyrecommunications.com.

ABOUT ARQAAM CAPITAL

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Arqaam Capital is a fully fledged institutional investment bank focused on the emerging and frontier markets of the Middle East and North Africa. With offices across four key markets — the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Lebanon — the firm operates at the intersection of the GCC, the Levant, and North Africa, positioned directly across the region’s principal capital corridors.

Arqaam Capital serves more than 1,500 institutional clients globally, including sovereign wealth funds, global asset managers, family offices, corporates, and pension funds. It operates one of the largest research platforms in the region, with active coverage of more than 230 listed companies across MENA — providing global investors and regional principals with one of the most comprehensive lenses on listed corporate activity in the region.

As a fully fledged institutional investment bank, Arqaam’s capabilities span the full institutional spectrum: asset management, equities, fixed income, investment banking, equity and debt capital markets, structured debt solutions, wealth management, electronic trading, and corporate finance. The firm sits at the intersection of regional insight and global capital markets expertise — translating MENA’s structural shifts into opportunity for international allocators, and channelling global capital into the region with the precision its markets now demand.

From the region. For the region.

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