Sharjah, The sixth edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition concluded yesterday, Sunday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, following 11 consecutive days of commercial activity and community engagement.

The exhibition attracted participation from more than 100 brands, including major retail operators and emerging entrepreneurial businesses, which showcased innovative products tailored to diverse consumer preferences and spending segments.

This year’s edition drew thousands of visitors, including families and value-conscious consumers seeking promotional offers ahead of Eid Al Adha, delivering an exceptional shopping season marked by record sales and strong returns. The exhibition further strengthened its appeal through exclusive discounts of up to 75% across leading international, regional, and local brands.

Held in conjunction with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, the sixth Eid Al Adha Exhibition offered a comprehensive shopping experience that combines unprecedented competitive pricing with a diversified product portfolio catering to the needs of all family members.

The exhibition pavilions featured a broad selection of essential and consumer products, including ready-to-wear apparel, men’s and women’s fashion with the latest seasonal designs, abayas, traditional attire, and children’s wear. The product mix also included perfumes, incense, oud products, cosmetics, and skincare collections from leading international brands.

Moreover, the exhibition enabled shoppers to acquire premium jewellery and accessories, as well as diverse collections of footwear and handbags. It also featured dedicated sections for home essentials, furniture, textiles, and electrical appliances, in addition to gifts, confectionery, and Eid hospitality food products.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the strong visitor turnout achieved by Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2026 underscores the Centre’s position as a leading platform for seasonal commercial events that deliver value to both exhibitors and consumers.

He added that the exhibition serves as a meaningful contributor to the local economy and acts as a catalyst for retail sector growth across the emirate.

This year’s edition featured expanded exhibitor space and a more diversified product offering, contributing to increased local commercial activity and stronger retail sector performance across the emirate through a direct engagement platform linking businesses with consumers.

Alongside significant discounts and exclusive promotions, the exhibition introduced a diverse programme of entertainment and heritage activities targeting all age groups. These initiatives were designed to highlight Emirati cultural heritage while giving families ample opportunity to shop and fulfil their needs.

The exhibition also featured a dedicated children’s zone offering a variety of interactive activities and educational games. Through its carefully curated programme, the zone combined entertainment with learning outcomes, enhancing the overall family experience and visitor engagement.

The 6th Eid Al Adha Exhibition further offered dedicated areas for traditional and international cuisine, alongside daily raffle campaigns offering valuable prizes and instant gifts, enhancing visitor engagement and enriching the overall experience in line with the festive atmosphere of Eid.

These initiatives reflected Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to creating a festive and family- oriented atmosphere that extended throughout the Eid Al Adha holidays. They further support community engagement and reinforce national identity values through a mix of promotional offers and entertainment activities.

The programme also contributed to strengthening community cohesion and promoting the values of national identity and cultural traditions associated with this important occasion.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com