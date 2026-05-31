Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted the 2026 Student Symposium on Innovation and Enterprise at its campus in Doha, under the organization of the UDST Capstone Committee.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said:

“Symposiums such as this reflect the core of UDST’s mission to deliver applied, industry-relevant education that transforms student potential into real-world impact. By bringing together innovation, research, and entrepreneurship under one platform, we not only showcased the excellence of our students and faculty but also strengthened the bridge between academia and industry in support of Qatar’s development goals and knowledge-based economy.”

The symposium stood as a landmark inter-college platform dedicated to showcasing student innovation, applied research, and entrepreneurial thinking. For the first time, capstone projects from the College of Computing and IT, the College of Engineering and Technology, and the College of Business were presented together under one unified institutional event. These were presented alongside MSc research projects and initiatives supported by the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council’s Undergraduate Research Experience Program (UREP), with selected contributions from all five UDST colleges, including the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education.

The event featured approximately 100 capstone projects, alongside MSc research and UREP-funded initiatives. The symposium gathered around 428 students, addressing real-world challenges in areas such as energy, sustainability, technology, and business, with several projects developed in collaboration with industry partners.

The event was organized by the UDST Capstone Committee, with representation from the colleges, Student Affairs, and the University Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (UHUB). UHUB selected capstone projects were showcased in the Startup Zone, a dedicated segment for student teams to pitch their work as potential ventures.

Industry partners were also invited to engage with student projects, strengthening collaboration between academia and industry and providing opportunities to explore future project development and innovation partnerships.

The symposium aligned with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy, reinforcing national priorities related to STEM education, workforce readiness, and the advancement of a knowledge-based economy.

The 2026 University of Doha for Science and Technology Student Symposium on Innovation and Enterprise underscored the university’s continued commitment to innovation-driven education, interdisciplinary collaboration, and preparing graduates who are ready to contribute meaningfully to Qatar’s future.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

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