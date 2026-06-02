Ajman Chamber participated in the China Franchise Expo and the World Franchise Council Annual Meeting 2026, held in Beijing, China, from 27 to 31 May. Ajman Chamber was represented by H.E. Maher Tarish Al Alili, Board Member of Ajman Chamber and Vice President of the Emirates Association for Franchise Development (FAD).

The global exhibition and annual meeting brought together 47 members representing 47 countries, alongside a distinguished gathering of business leaders, government officials, major international companies, investors, franchise organizations, franchise developers, and consultants, as well as providers of specialized solutions and services.

H.E. Maher Tarish Al Alili emphasized that Ajman Chamber’s participation in the global franchise event aligns with its commitment to strengthening international economic cooperation, exploring new investment opportunities, and exchanging expertise and global best practices in the franchise sector. He noted that Ajman Chamber is keen to promote the Emirate of Ajman as a leading destination for companies and brands—particularly those operating in the franchise industry—while supporting job creation and economic growth. These efforts contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment in both the UAE and the Emirate of Ajman, while creating broader opportunities for strategic partnerships, and commercial and investment expansion.

Al Alili added that the concurrent hosting of the China Franchise Expo and the World Franchise Council Annual Meeting 2026 highlights the growing importance of the franchise sector and its expanding role in supporting the global economy and facilitating cross-border investment flows. Franchise businesses have become one of the most effective modern models for business expansion, knowledge transfer, expertise sharing, and brand development.

He further explained that this convergence reflects the increasing international interest in the sector and the significant opportunities it offers for building strategic partnerships and launching innovative, sustainable ventures that drive economic growth and expand cooperation across markets. He also noted that the participation reflects the UAE’s strategic direction toward adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and leveraging them to support the franchise sector by enhancing operational efficiency, enabling data-driven decision-making, strengthening brand competitiveness, and developing business models that are aligned with the future of commerce.

H.E. Maher Tarish Al Alili said: “Ajman Chamber continues its efforts to strengthen the franchise sector as an effective tool for expanding the business landscape and creating high-value investment opportunities. The sector also plays a vital role in transferring and implementing successful operating models, enhancing the competitiveness of national brands, and empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs to scale their businesses in line with international best practices, thereby supporting the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.”

Al Alili added that Ajman Chamber remains committed to launching specialized initiatives and practical programmes that promote franchise culture and expand its reach, while providing a supportive ecosystem that opens new avenues for growth and expansion both locally and internationally, in partnership with relevant stakeholders, foremost among them the FAD.

He also underscored FAD’s commitment to advancing the growth of the franchise sector nationwide by fostering a business environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurial expansion. This includes enabling companies to enter regional and international markets, developing promising investment opportunities, and establishing strategic partnerships with specialized international institutions, all of which help enhance the sector’s competitiveness and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading hub for franchising.

The exhibition and accompanying conference featured a comprehensive programme of specialized activities, including plenary sessions, workshops, and meetings that explored the current state of the franchise industry, future trends, and emerging growth opportunities.

Discussions focused on key topics such as franchise compliance, modernization of store formats, customer experience enhancement, franchisee empowerment, operational efficiency, profitability, and sustainable expansion.

The sessions also addressed contemporary themes, including international expansion, digital transformation, AI applications, supply chain development, and brand revitalization. In addition, specialized forums highlighted growth opportunities across several vital sectors, including food services, beauty, after-sales services, and marketing within the franchise ecosystem.