Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Bahrain Bourse (BHB), in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), will host “The Market 2.0: Bahrain 2026” conference on 3 December 2026 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Held under the theme “Markets in Motion: Powering the Next Era of Trading,” the conference will serve as a leading regional platform bringing together prominent global and regional market participants, financial institutions, regulators, investors, and technology leaders to explore the future of capital markets and the rapidly evolving trading ecosystem.

The conference will address the transformational shifts reshaping financial markets worldwide, with discussions focused on the growing role of technology, data, and next-generation market infrastructure in driving market efficiency, resilience, transparency, and accessibility. Key sessions will cover the modernization of trading platforms, evolving execution strategies, enhanced liquidity access, advancements in market surveillance, and developments in post-trade operations.

The event is expected to attract more than 500 participants, including representatives from regional and international stock exchanges, regulatory authorities, brokerage firms, listed companies, institutional investors, technology providers, and other influential stakeholders shaping the future of the global capital markets industry.

The conference agenda will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and strategic industry conversations addressing some of the most significant trends shaping the future of global capital markets. Discussions will explore the increasing role of automation, artificial intelligence, and real-time market infrastructure in enhancing market resilience, strengthening operational continuity, improving trading efficiency, and supporting long-term market sustainability. The conference will also provide a platform for industry leaders to exchange perspectives on emerging opportunities, regulatory developments, innovation, and the future direction of global trading ecosystems.

Commenting on the occasion, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, stated: “We are honoured to host ‘The Market 2.0: Bahrain 2026’ conference in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The conference reflects Bahrain Bourse’s continued commitment to supporting the development of Bahrain’s capital markets ecosystem and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional financial hub.

As financial markets continue to evolve rapidly, the conference will provide an important platform for industry leaders, regulators, investors, and technology providers to exchange insights, explore emerging trends, and discuss the future of trading and market infrastructure. Through this initiative, we aim to support innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth across regional and international capital markets.”

Rami El-Dokany, Secretary General of the Arab Financial Markets commented, “The Market 2.0 has become a strategic platform for advancing the technology agenda of Arab capital markets. As exchanges and market infrastructures adapt to rapid developments in artificial intelligence, automation, data, cloud, surveillance, and post-trade innovation, this event provides a focused forum to discuss how our Arab markets can become more efficient, resilient, connected, and future-ready. We are proud to partner once again with Bahrain Bourse in hosting this second consecutive edition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, building on the success of 2025 and the growing importance of technology in shaping the next phase of regional market development”.

For more information on the conference, please visit the official conference website: https://market2026.arab-exchanges.org

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com

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Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com