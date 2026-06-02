The “Financial Clinic” also enables organisations across the public and private sectors to offer simplified and structured financial wellbeing assessment and support programmes for employees.

In its pilot phase, the platform recorded over 1,700 completed financial health assessments; debt management emerged as the strongest-performing pillar with an 89% score, reflecting disciplined repayment habits among participants.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: National Bonds, the UAE’s Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, has launched “Financial Clinic”, a smart digital platform designed to help individuals and employees better understand their financial health and make more confident savings and investment decisions. By offering practical insights and personalised financial guidance, the platform supports stronger financial wellbeing while helping users reduce the risk of financial distress.

The launch reflects National Bonds’ broader strategy to advance digital financial solutions, strengthen financial literacy, and make sound financial planning more accessible to all. Aligned with the UAE’s Year of the Family initiative, “Financial Clinic” underscores the importance of responsible financial planning in fostering family security and long-term social stability.

Accessible through a dedicated online portal, the platform allows users to complete a quick yet comprehensive financial health assessment anytime and anywhere, encouraging the adoption of regular financial check-ups before making major savings or investment decisions.

During its pilot phase, more than 1,700 individuals across over 15 government and private sector entities completed the assessment. Findings revealed that 89% of participants demonstrated strong discipline in debt repayment, while professionals aged between 36 and 45 recorded the highest engagement levels, highlighting a growing focus on long-term financial resilience among mid-career professionals.

“The Financial Clinic” also enables organisations across the public and private sectors to offer structured financial wellbeing programmes for employees, including digital assessment tools and specialised financial literacy workshops covering areas such as saving, debt management, and financial planning, helping cultivate healthier financial habits and more productive workplaces.

Rehab Lootah, Group Deputy CEO of National Bonds, said: “At National Bonds, we believe financial confidence begins with clarity and understanding. Through ‘Financial Clinic’, we are empowering individuals with practical tools that help them assess their financial standing, identify areas for improvement, and make informed decisions with greater confidence. As part of the UAE’s Year of the Family, this initiative further reflects our commitment to strengthening financial wellbeing as a foundation for family and community stability.”

She added: “The platform is designed to simplify financial self-assessment and encourage a more proactive approach to money management — from reducing debt burdens and building emergency savings to improving overall financial resilience.”

Lootah continued: “We remain committed to developing innovative digital solutions that make financial planning simpler, smarter, and more accessible for every segment of society.”

By transforming financial literacy from a reactive concept into an ongoing practice, “Financial Clinic” delivers a seamless digital experience that helps users better understand their financial position, uncover opportunities for improvement, and take practical steps towards greater financial stability.

Recent National Bonds studies revealed that many individuals still face uncertainty when making financial decisions, often due to limited access to clear financial evaluation and simplified guidance tools. “Financial Clinic” addresses this gap through a streamlined digital assessment experience inspired by routine health check-ups, providing actionable insights that encourage healthier financial behaviour and support long-term financial security.

The platform is available online HERE.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC:

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 36 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae