Sharjah: The Higher Committee for Digital Integration in Sharjah convened its third meeting, chaired by H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, and attended by committee members and representatives of relevant government entities.

The meeting reflects the emirate’s commitment to strengthening digital integration across government entities, advancing key digital transformation priorities, and developing a shared digital ecosystem that enhances service delivery, accelerates data exchange, supports informed decision-making, and reinforces Sharjah’s future readiness.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed progress on the implementation of digital transformation initiatives across the Emirate of Sharjah and highlighted key achievements since its previous session. Members also examined a number of national and global trends shaping the future of digital government, including emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, and explored their potential to improve operational efficiency, enable innovation, and enhance government services.

The Committee further discussed proposed digital transformation directions for the business sector and the construction and real estate sector, informed by specialised studies that examine the end-to-end lifecycle of each sector. The studies focus on reimagining services and customer journeys from a user-centric perspective, strengthening government integration, simplifying procedures, and delivering seamless experiences that generate measurable impact across the emirate.

The Committee discussed the Business Sector Digital Transformation Project in collaboration with several stakeholders, including the Higher Committee for Economic Integration and the Department of Economic Development. Discussions focused on opportunities to establish a more integrated model for services and processes related to economic and investment activities, while enhancing coordination among relevant entities to support business growth and strengthen Sharjah’s economic competitiveness.

The Committee also reviewed the construction and Real Estate Sector Digital Transformation Project, with participation from the Department of Municipal Affairs, Sharjah City Municipality, the Department of Town Planning and Survey, and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. The project aims to strengthen integration across entities, services, and digital platforms within the sector, while leveraging existing digital enablers to streamline procedures and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of government services.

The Higher Committee for Digital Integration in Sharjah continues to drive the implementation of the emirate’s digital transformation priorities and foster greater collaboration among government entities. Through aligning efforts, unifying digital enablers, and accelerating the delivery of high-impact initiatives, the Committee supports the development of an integrated digital government ecosystem that drives sustainable impact across the emirate.