Abu Dhabi: Athar+, Abu Dhabi’s first purpose-driven hub dedicated to accelerating social impact, operated by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, has launched the second edition of its HACK4IMPACT hackathon, bringing together changemakers to develop practical solutions that address key social priorities and contribute to positive social impact across Abu Dhabi.

Launched in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Family, this edition of the hackathon focuses on addressing family-related challenges through innovative and community-driven approaches. Taking place from 16-18 June 2026 at Athar+, the three-day programme brings together aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, professionals, and community members to develop solutions addressing three family-centred priorities: building stronger family foundations, enhancing financial wellbeing for parents, and supporting families caring for aging parents.

Guided through a structured innovation journey, participants will apply design thinking methodologies to explore challenges, validate ideas, develop prototype concepts, and present their solutions to a panel of judges.

High-potential concepts emerging from the hackathon have the opportunity to be considered for further support through Athar+'s incubation ecosystem, enabling participants to continue developing their solutions beyond the event. Through these challenge areas, the initiative aims to advance family wellbeing, strengthen social cohesion, and support the development of solutions that respond to the evolving needs of families in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative aims to strengthen practical innovation skills among participants while identifying high-potential ideas and scalable concepts capable of addressing key social priorities. It also encourages collaboration by bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds and expertise. The hackathon provides an accessible entry point for youth and first-time innovators to contribute to solving community challenges through entrepreneurship and social innovation, inspiring them to play an active role in shaping impactful and practical solutions.

His Excellency Salem AlShamsi, Executive Director of Social Incubation and Contracting at Ma’an said: “HACK4IMPACT reflects Athar+'s commitment to empowering innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop practical solutions that address real social priorities and enhance quality of life across our communities. By empowering future talent through Athar+, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for social entrepreneurship while advancing the Authority’s vision of fostering a culture of giving, participation, and measurable social progress.’’

Aligned with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Family, the initiative also supports broader national efforts to strengthen family wellbeing, social resilience, and community cohesion through collaborative innovation and inclusive engagement.”

Through dedicated workspaces, expert mentorship, professional services, and tailored growth programmes offered by Athar+, participants will be supported in transforming ideas into prototype concepts while gaining access to opportunities within Abu Dhabi’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, transparently directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address critical social priorities in the health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.