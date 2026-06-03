Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), in partnership with Tabreed Bahrain and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), today hosted a high-level roundtable on “Accelerating Energy Efficiency Delivery under Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy” at the Wyndham Grand Manama Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain.

The session brought together senior representatives from multilateral organisations, government entities, utilities, developers, and financial institutions to examine how Bahrain can accelerate the implementation of energy efficiency objectives as part of its broader energy transition agenda.

The roundtable commenced with two fireside chats featuring Lily Riahi, Head - Buildings and Cooling Unit, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Antonio Di Cecca, Chief Operating Officer at Tabreed, moderated by Pablo Avogadri, Partner and Director – Energy, BCG.

In line with the work of UNEP’s Cool Coalition, the first discussion explored the growing importance of sustainable cooling and energy efficiency within climate action and energy security strategies, as well as the role of the Coalition in advancing international collaboration and practical implementation pathways for sustainable cooling solutions. The second fireside chat focused on regional energy efficiency trends and the role of district cooling in reducing electricity demand, lowering peak load pressures, and improving overall system efficiency.

A panel discussion, moderated by Lukas Jochem, Project Leader at BCG, followed examining how Bahrain can accelerate energy efficiency delivery through policy, planning, investment, and infrastructure solutions with participation from:

Ali AlRumaihi , Country Manager, Tabreed Bahrain

, Country Manager, Tabreed Bahrain Mohamed Elfayoumy , General Manager, Bahrain Bay Utilities

, General Manager, Bahrain Bay Utilities Timothy O'Donnell , Head of Master Planning, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services

, Head of Master Planning, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services Wesam Baqer , Head of Coverage – Wholesale Banking Group, Gulf International Bank

, Head of Coverage – Wholesale Banking Group, Gulf International Bank Qahtan Mohammed , Acting Director of Energy Efficiency & District Cooling, Ministry of Electricity & Water Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain

, Acting Director of Energy Efficiency & District Cooling, Ministry of Electricity & Water Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain Eng. Hasan Mubarak, Chief of Hazardous Chemicals Management, Supreme Council for Environment, Kingdom of Bahrain

Experts discussed district cooling as a proven large-scale solution that can reduce electricity consumption, improve energy performance, ease pressure on the grid during peak periods, and support Bahrain's broader energy transition objectives.

Across its various sessions, the roundtable also reinforced the view that energy efficiency must be treated as a national delivery priority, requiring close collaboration between government, industry, utilities, developers, financiers, and technology providers. Participants highlighted the role of scalable infrastructure solutions, supportive policy frameworks, and long-term investment approaches in reducing energy intensity, strengthening energy security, and supporting Bahrain’s transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

SFME’s 2026 activities are supported by Lead Partners: BBK, SAFA and Tabreed Bahrain; Strategic Partners: United Nations Development Programme, Bank ABC, Standard Chartered Bank and Gulf International Bank; Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, National Bank of Bahrain, Boston Consulting Group, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repair & Engineering Company (BASREC), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill Company (GARMCO), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) and Gulf Air; Supporting Partners: Tamkeen, Hassan Radhi & Associates, GFH Bank, and United Enterprises; Learning Partners: University of Strathclyde Bahrain and Impact for Learning & Development; and Media Partners: Arab News, Al Ayam Newspaper, OGN, Trade Arabia, BFT Media, and The Butterfly Effect.

For more information on the Forum, please visit www.sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com /.

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