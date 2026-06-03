Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Global Transport Expo 2026 is all set to take centre stage at Riyadh Front, bringing together the full spectrum of the transport and mobility ecosystem to accelerate innovation, investment, and collaboration across the Kingdom.

As the Kingdom accelerates its Vision 2030 ambitions, mobility is emerging as a critical enabler of economic diversification, smart city development, and sustainable growth creating new opportunities across transport, logistics, and urban infrastructure. Saudi Arabia’s transport sector is projected to reach $70 billion by 2030, while EV adoption and autonomous mobility are growing at a 15% CAGR. With over 4,000 transport companies operating in the Kingdom, the market presents significant opportunities for innovation, investment, and global partnerships.

The Kingdom is also advancing major mobility initiatives linked to Hajj and Umrah transportation, smart traffic systems, and sustainable urban mobility, alongside long-term goals around electrification and autonomous transport. These developments are accelerating investments across EV infrastructure, intelligent transport systems, and future-ready mobility solutions.

Building on this momentum, the evolution of Global Transport Expo reflects the scale and ambition of Saudi Arabia’s transport transformation. The event brings together major platforms under one roof: The Saudi Intermobility Expo (now in its fourth edition and widely recognised as the evolution of Gulf Traffic, a trusted industry platform with over 20 years of regional legacy), alongside the newly launched Saudi Parking Expo, dedicated to advancing the parking and smart parking infrastructure sector in Saudi Arabia.

Together, these co-located events will bring together exhibitors and visitors focused not only on roads, bridges, and tunnels, but also on the broader movement of goods, smart mobility, public transport, logistics, and future-ready transport solutions shaping the Kingdom’s mobility ecosystem. This integrated approach reflects the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals and its drive toward a more sustainable, connected, and intelligent transport ecosystem.

Ahmed Khalil, Portfolio Director, commented: "The evolution of Global Transport Expo reflects the growing ambition of the region’s mobility sector. By bringing together Saudi Intermobility Expo, known to many as Gulf Traffic, alongside the newly launched Saudi Parking Expo, we are creating a truly integrated platform that represents the entire transport ecosystem. This expansion allows us to introduce more product sectors, attract a broader audience, and deliver greater value to our partners. It’s about uniting our full portfolio under one roof to drive meaningful connections, innovation, and long-term business growth in the Kingdom."

The event will also feature a high-level conference programmes and workshops, welcoming global and regional experts to explore key themes including smart and autonomous mobility, transport electrification, sustainable infrastructure, and digital transformation positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for next-generation transport solutions.

As Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in transport and logistics infrastructure, with ambitious targets for electrification, emissions reduction, and economic contribution, Global Transport Expo 2026 arrives at a pivotal moment offering a gateway for international companies to enter, expand, and thrive in one of the world’s fastest-growing mobility markets.

Event Details:

30 November – 2 December 2026

Riyadh Front, Saudi Arabia

With over 13,000+ attendees, 400+ exhibitors, and 130+ speakers expected, Global Transport Expo offers unmatched access to high-level decision-makers, investors, and government stakeholders shaping the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About Global Transport Expo

Global Transport Expo is a leading industry platform dedicated to advancing the future of mobility, transport infrastructure, and smart city solutions. Co-located with Saudi Intermobility Expo and Saudi Parking Expo, it brings together global innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to drive forward-thinking solutions aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.