Dubai and the wider GCC continue to demonstrate operational resilience, global connectivity and coordinated tourism leadership

ATM conference programme to spotlight resilience, crisis preparedness, traveller confidence, innovation and future tourism growth across the Global Stage, Future Stage and Experience Hub

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 has reinforced Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most resilient and best-prepared destinations for global travel and tourism, as the industry continues to navigate the evolving market conditions.

Taking place from 14-17 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ATM 2026 will bring together the international travel community at a pivotal time for the sector, underlining confidence in Dubai’s ability to maintain business continuity, operational excellence and global connectivity.

The revised dates for ATM 2026 reflect a measured, collaborative approach focused on supporting the global travel industry, providing exhibitors, buyers, visitors and partners with greater flexibility and confidence to participate, while maximising opportunities for attendance and business engagement.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director - UAE, RX Global, said: “We appreciate the move to September means change for everyone; however, ATM’s role as a vital platform for the travel and tourism community to reconnect, strengthen partnerships and drive meaningful dialogue at a time when industry collaboration is needed most, is a key priority.

“Supported by Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, operational resilience and strong public-private sector coordination, ATM 2026 remains firmly positioned to bring the tourism industry together and support long-term recovery and future growth.”

Amid a range of strategic government initiatives, including AED2.5 billion in economic stimulus packages, tourism support measures and enhanced public safety legislation, Dubai has maintained operations across its aviation, tourism, hospitality and events ecosystem, reinforcing the emirate’s preparedness and long-term resilience.

Hoor Al Khaja, Senior Vice President, International Operations at Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai’s approach, guided by the city’s visionary leadership, has always been rooted in long-term planning, agility and strong collaboration across government and industry stakeholders. Throughout recent regional developments, the city has remained open, operational and welcoming, reinforcing the trust placed in Dubai by travellers, businesses and international partners worldwide. The city continues to provide a powerful platform for major events and meetings across key sectors, including tourism, and we look forward to engaging with the international travel community at ATM 2026.”

Air connectivity is steadily returning, and as a result, inbound tourism is expected to increase. The UAE announced the full resumption of air traffic operations on 2 May, while Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait have also opened their airspace. Emirates has restored 96% of its global network, operating to 138 destinations across 73 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies. Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Qatar Airways are all continuing to restore their schedules.

Further reinforcing confidence in travel to the region, the UK government has lifted its travel warning to the UAE, reflecting improved regional stability and supporting the recovery of international travel demand. Australia has also downgraded its travel advice for several Middle Eastern destinations, including the UAE, acknowledging the easing of regional tensions and providing additional reassurance for travellers, tourism businesses and event organisers planning future travel to the region.

Additional industry data further highlights the resilience of the GCC hospitality sector amid recent regional disruption. Research presented by STR, ATM’s official research partner, shows that hotel occupancy levels across key GCC markets have continued to recover steadily in recent weeks, supported primarily by strong domestic demand and the continued operation of core tourism infrastructure.

Dubai has maintained stable hospitality performance throughout this period, reinforcing the strength of its diversified tourism economy, advanced infrastructure and coordinated public-private sector response. The findings support broader industry expectations that destinations with strong connectivity, established tourism ecosystems and proactive government support, such as Dubai and the wider UAE, are likely to recover more quickly as regional conditions stabilise.

Curtis continued “Dubai has consistently demonstrated resilience, stability and leadership during periods of global uncertainty, supported by proactive governance, world-class infrastructure and a highly coordinated tourism ecosystem. The city remains fully operational, connected and firmly focused on the future.

“ATM 2026 will play an important role in bringing the international travel community together at a time when collaboration, confidence and long-term planning are more important than ever. By convening industry leaders, policymakers, tourism authorities and innovators from around the world, ATM will continue to support meaningful partnerships and contribute to the future growth and resilience of global tourism.”

Under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, ATM 2026 will place increased emphasis on resilience, adaptability and future preparedness across the global travel ecosystem.

The extensive ATM conference programme will examine the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping international tourism, with dedicated sessions exploring crisis management, destination resilience, traveller confidence, aviation continuity, digital transformation and sustainable long-term growth strategies.

Across the Global Stage, Future Stage and Experience Hub, policymakers, tourism authorities, researchers and technology leaders will discuss how destinations can strengthen preparedness, improve operational agility and build greater resilience against geopolitical, economic and environmental disruption.

Research-led sessions delivered in partnership with organisations including STR, Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, GSIQ and ICCA will provide strategic insight into shifting traveller sentiment, global mobility trends, destination competitiveness and the future of tourism demand.

Euromonitor International’s Stephen Dutton, Global Insight Manager - Travel, will deliver a keynote session titled The State of Travel: Inflation, Polycrisis & the New Travel Reality.

Speaking ahead of the event, he said: “Travel spending surged to record levels in 2025, outpacing GDP growth in many markets. This is a powerful testament to the enduring demand for meaningful cross-border experiences. This resilience is not incidental - travel has repositioned itself as an attainable luxury that consumers actively protect, even amid mounting economic and geopolitical pressures, and when consumers need to make trade-offs elsewhere to do so. Travel allows consumers to escape the day-to-day challenges they face and to experience the world positively.”

Registration is live for ATM. Media can register here, to register as a visitor, click here, and for enquiries related to exhibiting, please click here.

Additional Resources:

Arabian Travel Market

14 - 17 September 2026

DWTC Website

Press Page

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Media Contact:

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network

About ATM

Now in its 33rd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading global platform driving growth and innovation across every sector of the travel and tourism industry. Held annually in Dubai – the gateway to global travel and tourism with its unmatched connectivity – ATM is where the energy of opportunity comes to life.

More than just an event, ATM is a dynamic hub for industry communities, featuring forums, experiences, and networking opportunities that continue well beyond the show floor throughout the week. Now in a period of rapid expansion, ATM has grown 16% year-over-year, attracting over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

About ATM Travel Tech

ATM Travel Tech is the premier co-located technology event within Arabian Travel Market (ATM), dedicated to showcasing the groundbreaking innovations set to transform global travel by 2040.

ATM Travel Tech will feature more than 180 exhibitors from 30 countries across two dedicated halls, providing a dynamic platform for the technologies, partnerships, and ideas shaping the future of travel.

At its core, the Tech & Innovation Hub spans 850m², offering immersive demos in AI, VR and AR, robotics, fintech, and green technologies. The Future Stage will bring together global tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and futurists to discuss artificial intelligence, immersive commerce, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Evolving from ATM’s fastest-growing sector, ATM Travel Tech provides a dynamic platform driving the future of travel technology.

The next edition of ATM will take place in Dubai from 14-17 September 2026.

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia is the definitive launchpad for Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions – a platform purpose-built to connect the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector with the global travel industry. The show promotes meaningful exchange between regional stakeholders and international players. It’s where global travel brands gain direct access to one of the most promising new markets, and where Saudi Arabia showcases its destinations, vision, and investment opportunities to the world. WTM Spotlight Riyadh plays a vital role in shaping the Kingdom’s journey as a rising force in global tourism.

Next event: 8-10 September 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre (RFECC)

http://spotlight-riyadh.com/

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors