​​​​​​Dubai - Saur, a global pure-play water services company, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Gulf's long-term water security ambitions during G7 discussions in Evian and Vision Golfe 2026 in Paris, highlighting how GCC countries are increasingly setting global benchmarks in resilient, sovereign, and circular water management.

Saur’s participation in both gatherings underscored the growing recognition of water security as a strategic priority alongside energy, infrastructure, and economic resilience. At Vision Golfe 2026, Luis de Lope, CEO of Saur International, participated in a high-level panel discussion titled ‘Water Security, Decarbonation and Sovereignty: Integrated Strategies for Circular Models Management’. The session convened leaders from the utilities, finance, and innovation sectors to explore the way governments and infrastructure operators can accelerate the transition towards more sustainable and integrated water management models across the region.

During the discussion, de Lope emphasised how the GCC region has grown to recognise water as a strategic national priority that is foundational to economic resilience, industrial development, climate adaptation, and long-term sovereignty.

Luis de Lope said: “Across the GCC region, we are witnessing a major transformation in the way water infrastructure is being approached. The region is pioneering integrated models that combine water security, infrastructure resilience, circular resource management, and operational performance at a scale that is redefining global benchmarks.”

Through its participation in both G7 discussions and Vision Golfe 2026, Saur highlighted the growing importance of dialogue and knowledge-sharing between Europe and the Gulf region to accelerate the development of resilient water infrastructure. The company emphasised that greater collaboration across regions can support innovation, strengthen operational performance, and advance long-term water security objectives.

Saur further highlighted the growing importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in supporting governments and utilities as they modernise critical infrastructure. By leveraging private sector expertise, innovation, and operational capabilities, PPP models are enabling the delivery of efficient, sustainable, and performance-driven water services while helping ensure long-term infrastructure resilience. With decades of expertise across multiple markets, Saur continues to support governments and utilities through long-term partnerships that enhance service performance and improve the sustainability of critical water infrastructure.

At Vision Golfe 2026, Saur showcased its regional experience, which showcases the diverse approaches GCC governments are adopting to strengthen water resilience and operational performance.

In Saudi Arabia, Saur currently serves over nine million residents through large-scale operational clusters that support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. Through its operations, the company has contributed to improving service delivery, enhancing water

service efficiency, strengthening compliance standards, and increasing operational efficiency across key service areas.

In Qatar, Saur recently secured a landmark wastewater operations contract covering Southern Qatar, including Doha. The project further strengthens the company’s position as a trusted operator of critical water infrastructure and reflects its ability to deliver high-performance operational solutions.

In the UAE, Saur continues to strengthen its regional platform through the Ras Al Khaimah Wastewater PPP Project, the Emirate’s first large-scale wastewater public-private partnership initiative. Under the long-term DFBOMT model, the company serves as both an equity partner and lead operator, supporting the development of sustainable wastewater infrastructure and services. Luis de Lope asserted that the Gulf region is rapidly positioning itself as a global hub for next-generation infrastructure models that successfully integrate climate resilience, operational excellence, digital innovation, and sustainable resource management.

Saur’s participation at both events came as part of the Group’s broader strategy to support governments, utilities, and industrial stakeholders across the region through performance-driven water infrastructure solutions, advanced digital operations, lifecycle asset optimisation, and sustainable investment frameworks.

As GCC countries accelerate their sustainability and economic diversification agendas, Saur believes the region is uniquely positioned to shape the future of global water management through integrated strategies that combine resilience, innovation and long-term partnership.

About Saur :

Saur is an international water in infrastructure and services, specializing in the design, operation, and optimization of infrastructure for local authorities and industrial clients. The Group operates across the entire water cycle, with a strong focus on operational performance, continuity of service, and the sustainable management of resources.

In 2024, Saur became the first company in the sector to issue blue bonds, positioning the Group at the forefront of sustainable finance applied to environmental infrastructure.

In 2025, the Group generated revenue of over €2.3 billion and employs 15,000 people in more than 25 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Spain, the United States, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, and the United Kingdom. www.saur.com

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