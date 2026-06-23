Manama, Bahrain, stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, hosted the exclusive “Smarter Cloud, Stronger Defenses” executive business event. Held in partnership with global technology leaders Amazon Web Services (AWS), Fortinet, and StrikeReady, the event brought together international innovation and local expertise on a single platform to explore the future of cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity. The speakers addressed how these technologies are shaping competitive advantage in an increasingly connected business environment.

With enterprises accelerating cloud adoption and AI integration, the need for secure, scalable, and high-performance digital infrastructures is greater than ever. This initiative enables Bahrain’s business community to confidently advance transformation strategies by connecting them to world-class solutions and expert insights. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and practical case studies, participants learned how to strengthen digital environments, improve operational resilience, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “We are proud to partner with AWS, Fortinet, and StrikeReady to deliver this unique platform for dialogue and collaboration. As organizations embrace cloud and AI, security must be integrated at every stage. This event is designed to equip leaders with the strategies, technologies, and partnerships needed to move forward with confidence and seize the opportunities of the digital era.”

By connecting global technology innovators with local decision-makers, stc Bahrain continues to position itself as the Kingdom’s trusted digital partner. The event strengthens relationships with enterprise customers while creating opportunities for advanced cloud, security, and managed services. Through these strategic collaborations, stc Bahrain is driving secure digital transformation and enabling a more competitive, resilient, and technology-enabled future for businesses in Bahrain.