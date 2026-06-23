​​​​​​Riyadh, TAIBA, a leader in the hospitality and real estate sectors listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), has announced its participation as a Founding Partner in the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) 2026, continuing its support for the summit as it convenes its fourth edition at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, over three days from June 22 to 24.

This year's summit attracts an elite group of decision-makers, with over 1,100 prominent attendees, featuring a C-Level representation of 81%, alongside local and international investors managing over $5.6 trillion in assets, making it the premier hub for discussing business opportunities valued at $1.6 billion in the hospitality and tourism sector in the Kingdom.

Sultan Alotaibi, CEO of TAIBA, commented: "Our strategic partnership in this specialized global forum is rooted in TAIBA’s contribution, alongside several other entities, in attracting this event to the Kingdom. It further stems from our pivotal role in driving the sector’s transformation and enhancing its growth potential by building a comprehensive hospitality platform that facilitates the exchange of the latest insights, models, and ideas from around the world".

The summit’s discussions in this year’s edition will focus on several pivotal issues, including Hotel Investment, Innovation and Technology, and Talent Acquisition and Education, in addition to the Wellness and Luxury sectors, Food and Beverage experiences, and the Branded Residences Forum.

TAIBA’s participation as a Founding Partner at the summit underscores its position as a primary driver moving beyond the scope of traditional sponsorship as the company is utilizing this global stage to champion its “Forward Hospitality” vision—a new business concept designed to set the benchmark for excellence and investment across the Kingdom.

“By hosting industry leaders from across the globe on a single interactive platform, we are doing more than just participating; we are showcasing the latest trends, practices, and ideas that will consolidate the Kingdom’s position on the global tourism map and support the hospitality sector's role in diversifying the national economy under Vision 2030,” Alotaibi added.

During the event, TAIBA will showcase its new brand identity, inspired by authentic Saudi values of generosity and openness, under the theme "The Charm of Welcome". The company will also highlight its expanding portfolio across seven cities in the Kingdom, featuring more than 43 properties and over 9,000 hotel keys under operation, along with 12 new projects under development, reinforcing investor confidence in the resilience and strength of the Saudi hospitality market.

About TAIBA:

TAIBA is a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under the trading symbol 4090, headquartered in Riyadh. The company traces its legacy back to 1976 and has extensive experience in developing, operating, and managing hospitality, commercial, and residential assets—reflecting its commitment to delivering refined and integrated hospitality experiences.

TAIBA’s operational portfolio includes over 43 properties with more than 9,000 hotel keys across a wide network of hotels and facilities throughout the Kingdom. The company is currently developing over 12 new hotel projects, reinforcing its strategic expansion and presence in key destinations.

TAIBA operates more than 12 hotel brands, including local Saudi brands such as Makarem, and international brands through strategic partnerships with global hospitality leaders like Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG, Accor, and Millennium, offering a diverse and high-quality hospitality experience.

As a strategic partner to both public and private entities, TAIBA actively contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing premium hospitality destinations that elevate the experience of tourists, guests, and visitors, and enhance the quality of life across Saudi cities—including holy cities and other strategically significant locations.

TAIBA adopts a flexible operational model that includes: Direct investment and development; Strategic investment partnerships; Asset management; and operation of hotels, facilities, and commercial and residential real estate. This model enables the company to expand efficiently across sectors and regions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence.

For more information about TAIBA, please visit: http://www.TAIBA.com.sa

Media contact:

TAIBA:

Mashael Alnosayan

Marketing and Corporate Communication Manager

Email: malnosayan@TAIBA.com.sa

JUMMAR PR & COMMUNICATIONS

Abdullah Khairallah

Media Relations Manager

Email: khairallah@jummar.co