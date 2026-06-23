Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry attended the first meeting of the Customer Council, organized by the Chamber today at its headquarters, in the presence of representatives from a large number of companies and establishments, from the members of Chamber.

The meeting aims to listen to the views, comments, and suggestions highlighted by the customers regarding the services provided by Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, which will contribute to development and improvement of the customer journey according to their aspirations and needs. It also forms part of the Chamber’s continuous efforts to enhance the customer experience and improve the quality of the services provided, thereby contributing to the creation of an integrated business environment that strengthens investors’ confidence in the promising opportunities offered by the Emirate’s economy.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi underscored keenness of the Chamber to empower the business community in the Emirate by providing a regulatory and legislative environment conducive to growth, and for exploring the promising opportunities in both the regional and global markets, while developing the priority markets. He stressed his commitment to continuing efforts to improve the services provided by the Chamber and to further strengthen the close partnership between the public and private sectors, which represents a key pillar for achieving objectives of the economic agenda of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting discussed the top challenges experienced by the customers, in addition to highlighting several developmental proposals that will contribute to enhancing the services quality and accelerate the procedures. This initiative launched by the Chamber comes within a series of initiatives to be implemented in the coming period, reflecting the vision of the wise leadership to provide innovative government services that focus on customer happiness and enhancing customer satisfaction.