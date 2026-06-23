Second Forum to Build on Insights and Recommendations Emerging from the First Edition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has concluded the first edition of DGHR Multaqa 2026, held under the title “HR in the Agentic Age” and the theme “Agents at Work. Humans in Charge. Policy as Guide.” The forum served as a platform for dialogue around one of the most significant transformations shaping the future of work today: the growing role of Agentic AI in supporting operations, influencing decisions and reshaping workplace environments.

The forum comes at a time when governments around the world are exploring the opportunities presented by a new generation of intelligent systems capable of acting across workflows and supporting increasingly complex tasks. As these technologies continue to evolve, the need for governance frameworks, institutional capabilities and policy approaches that enable their responsible, effective and sustainable adoption has become increasingly important.

The Transformation of Work

The forum featured a series of strategic discussions and executive dialogues examining the implications of Agentic AI for jobs, skills, leadership models and the future of human resources, while highlighting emerging global practices in the adoption of intelligent technologies across workplace environments.

The event also brought together government leaders, policymakers and experts in technology and human capital, alongside speakers from leading national and international organisations in technology, education and workforce development, including LinkedIn, SAP, Emirates Global Aluminium, Alef Education and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, as well as representatives from DGHR, Digital Dubai, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and a number of government entities and national institutions.

Agents at Work

Discussions explored how Agentic AI is reshaping workforce design, capability development and organisational performance, while examining the readiness required to navigate the next era of government work.

Participants also highlighted the importance of future skills development and institutional preparedness to ensure government workforces remain equipped to respond to the accelerating pace of technological change.

Humans in Charge

In this context, H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, emphasised that the transformation taking place today extends beyond traditional automation towards a new generation of intelligent systems capable of supporting operations and influencing decisions, requiring governments to establish governance frameworks and policies that preserve accountability, trust and human responsibility.

H.E. Al Falasi said: “Artificial intelligence can support work, analyse information and provide recommendations, but it cannot replace human judgement or assume responsibility for decisions. This is why our vision is built around three core principles: Agents at Work, Humans in Charge, and Policy as Guide. Technology can enhance the way we work, but people must remain the custodians of judgement, accountability and public value”.

Policy as Guide

A key outcome of the forum was the presentation of DGHR’s White Paper on Agentic AI Governance in Government HR Systems, which provides a reference framework for understanding the opportunities and challenges associated with the use of intelligent technologies across HR functions.

The White Paper explores global trends in AI-enabled HR systems and highlights key considerations related to accountability, transparency, institutional trust and responsible adoption, while examining how these technologies can enhance efficiency, employee experience and decision quality.

The White Paper also served as a foundation for discussions throughout the forum on governance requirements and the responsible use of AI within government HR systems.

The forum further hosted a Policy Lab session aimed at capturing participant insights and recommendations to help shape future policy directions and strengthen government readiness for the transformations associated with AI and the future of work.

Advancing the Dialogue

This edition marks the first of two interconnected forums planned for DGHR Multaqa 2026. Insights, recommendations and perspectives emerging from the first forum will serve as the foundation for discussions during the second edition, ensuring continuity of dialogue around the future of government work and workforce readiness.

By bringing together policy, technology and human capital perspectives, DGHR Multaqa 2026 contributed to advancing a strategic conversation on the future of work in the Agentic Age and supporting efforts to build a more agile and future-ready government capable of harnessing emerging technologies while ensuring that human responsibility, public trust and public value remain at the centre of transformation.