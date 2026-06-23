Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai WoodShow 2026 is further cementing its position as one of the region’s foremost platforms for the timber, woodworking machinery, and manufacturing technology industries, following a strong inauguration that welcomed 5,280 visitors and participants from 80 countries. This exceptional momentum reflects the exhibition’s expanding international stature and underscores the depth of commercial activity, industry engagement, and cross border business dynamics shaping this year’s edition.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 22 to 24 June 2026, the exhibition brings together more than 400 exhibitors, over 600 international brands, five country pavilions, and participation from more than 45 countries. The scale and breadth of international participation further strengthen its position as a specialized global platform that connects manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and key decision makers across the entire timber industry value chain.

Commercial momentum remained robust on the second day of the exhibition, as the show continued to facilitate active business meetings, sourcing discussions between buyers and suppliers, and direct negotiations among participating companies. The sustained pace of engagement highlights the exhibition’s tangible business value and strengthens its standing as a high impact platform for industry stakeholders across regional and international markets.

According to an on-site survey conducted by the organizer among exhibitors, the total value of deals concluded on the opening day surpassed AED 250 million, reflecting both the caliber of participation and the strong commercial intent driving this year’s edition.

The current edition also welcomed Mr. Saud Al Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi WoodShow, scheduled to be held from 1 to 3 September 2026 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. He highlighted the latest developments regarding the international participation in the upcoming exhibition, which is expected to attract broad engagement from leading global companies.

His presence reflected the growing regional and international interest in emerging opportunities across the timber sector and related industries, while further reinforcing the increasing strategic significance of both the UAE and Saudi Arabia in drawing global leaders to the industry.

Exhibitors also commended the high standard of organization, the quality of visitor engagement, and the rising interest across the market in advanced technologies and intelligent solutions. They noted that this year’s edition reflects a clear evolution in market demand, with increasing focus on advanced machinery, smart manufacturing systems, automation solutions, innovative materials, and digital platforms designed to enhance efficiency and reinforce competitiveness.

The conference program on the second day of the exhibition further elevated its strategic significance, featuring sessions that explored the expanding intersection of wood, design, innovation, and market opportunity. Anchored in the broader framework of UAE Vision 2031, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and the country’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions, these discussions reinforced Dubai’s standing as a dynamic global hub where industrial transformation, commercial opportunity, and forward looking international trends converge.

Key conference topics included advanced wood processing technologies, sustainable timber sourcing and manufacturing, and the role of major development projects and design led growth in driving commercial demand and shaping the next phase of sector expansion. Sessions also highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence, CNC systems, and 3D printing, alongside growing ESG priorities, in shaping a more efficient, competitive and sustainable future for the industry.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Walid Farghal, General Manager of Dubai WoodShow, said:

“The second day of Dubai WoodShow has once again underscored the exhibition’s position as a strategic business platform with a direct influence on market dynamics and the future direction of the sector. The level of commercial activity across the show, the strength of engagement between exhibitors and buyers, and the growing interest in advanced technologies and solutions all demonstrate the tangible business value the exhibition delivers to participants.”

Held alongside the main exhibition, The International Furniture Accessories, Components & Semi Finished Products Exhibition (IFAC) convenes manufacturers, suppliers, designers, and key decision makers to showcase the latest materials and solutions driving innovation in furniture production and interior fit out. The co located event responds to evolving market demands while expanding opportunities for commercial collaboration and strategic partnerships, with increasing focus on high performance, technology enabled, and sustainable solutions that enhance product quality and long term value.

The sustained strength of participation also reinforces Dubai’s strategic significance as a principal gateway to the timber industry and a vital commercial hub connecting production centers with the region’s highest demand markets. Backed by sophisticated logistics infrastructure, seamless connectivity to global markets, and an economic environment conducive to growth and investment, Dubai continues to consolidate its standing as a leading regional and international center for specialized industrial exhibitions and high impact commercial platforms.

With one day remaining before the close of this year’s edition, Dubai WoodShow continues to affirm its position as a specialized platform that brings together commercial momentum, innovation showcase, industry dialogue, and strategic market opportunities further reinforcing its standing as the most influential platforms shaping the future of the timber and woodworking machinery sector both regionally and internationally.