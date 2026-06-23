Dubai Sports World was inaugurated by Mahir Julfar, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre; Essa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council; guest of honour Maryam Al Farsi, the first Emirati female sprinter to compete in the Olympics; and representatives from Dubai Police

The region's largest indoor sports and fitness destination is back at Dubai World Trade Centre, with more than 40 courts and pitches covering nine core sports spanning over 280,000 square feet, plus 17 sporting academies,

New for 2026 is a 1km indoor running and walking track, a dedicated cycling academy, two F&B zones, and the introduction of Orienteering

Returning favourites include free open-to–all community gym, Dubai Kids World, and a packed calendar of events and activities throughout the season

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region’s largest indoor sports and fitness destination, has officially launched its action-packed summer season for 2026. The 16th edition of DSW was inaugurated by Mahir Julfar, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre; Essa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council, and representatives from Dubai Police including Major Abdullah Ahmed Al Ammari, Captain Ali Hassan Al Rahma, First Lieutenant Juma Salim Al Maqbal, and Fatima Ahmed Buhajir, Chairman of the Positive Spirit Department. The guest of honour for the opening event was Maryam Alfarsi, the first Emirati female sprinter to compete in an Olympic Games.

What to expect at Dubai Sports World

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in association with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), DSW opened on 19 June and runs until 25 August 2026, offering exciting activities, events and challenges to keep the whole family fit, healthy and happy all summer long.

This year’s edition is bigger and better than ever, with more than 40 courts and pitches spanning over 280,000 square feet and nine core sporting activities on offer: football, basketball, padel, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket and pickleball. Running daily from 8am to midnight at Za’abeel Halls 2 - 6, Dubai Sports World is the ultimate summer destination, offering a packed calendar of events and activities suitable for all ages and abilities, designed to enhance the community’s well-being.

Commenting on the launch, Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “Dubai Sports World 2026 reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing community wellbeing by providing accessible and inclusive sporting opportunities throughout the summer. Working closely with the Dubai Sports Council and our strategic partners, we are expanding opportunities for residents to embrace active lifestyles, improve their physical and mental wellbeing, and connect with others through the unifying power of sport."

Essa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports World has become a cornerstone of Dubai’s summer sporting calendar and a powerful reflection of our leadership’s vision to make sport and physical activity an integral part of everyday life. Through community-focused events such as Dubai Sports World, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most active and liveable cities, while creating opportunities for all members of society to embrace healthier lifestyles and engage in sport throughout the year,”

He added: “Our long-standing partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre has enabled us to continuously evolve this successful platform, expanding access to high-quality sporting facilities and programmes for families, youth, professional athletes, People of Determination and senior citizens alike.”

Fatima Ahmed Buhajir, Chairman of the Positive Spirit Council at Dubai Police, said: "Participating in Dubai Sports World aligns with Dubai Police's vision to enhance happiness, improve quality of life, and spread a culture of sport among all segments of society. We are proud to take part in this leading sports event, which provides an integrated environment for physical and recreational activities, strengthens community bonds, and instils positive values around health and physical activity. I invite the public, Dubai Police staff and their families to visit and make the most of the diverse programmes on offer - it is the perfect opportunity to get active, connect with family and community, and enjoy exceptional sporting experiences suitable for all ages."

New for 2026

This year, DSW boasts a brand new 1km indoor running and walking track, perfect for those looking to maintain their mileage without braving the outdoor heat. Another new addition for 2026 is Wolfi’s Cycling Academy, which offers structured and coached cycling sessions to help beginners and seasoned cyclists sharpen their skills and keep pedalling throughout the summer. Additionally, the event is expanding its diverse programme of activities with the introduction of Orienteering – an exciting sport that combines physical activity, navigation and problem-solving, delivered in collaboration with UAE Orienteering Foundation. Partnering with DSW for the first time, Dubai Police is bringing the community together through a series of ‘Train with Police’ sessions at Dubai Sports World. Running from the last weekend of June and throughout July, the initiative invites residents to take part in free training sessions alongside Dubai Police officers across volleyball, basketball, badminton, football, padel and aerobics. Designed to promote fitness, wellbeing and stronger community connections, the programme provides a fun and inclusive environment for participants of all ages and skill levels to stay active and learn from experienced athletes and coaches. Two new F&B zones within the venue provide the perfect spots to fuel up - or catch up - between workouts.

Health and wellbeing for all

Dubai Sports World is firmly focused on making fitness fun and accessible to the wider community, with events and activities for families, People of Determination, corporate groups and individuals of all ages and sporting abilities. The free-to-use gym is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and there is also a range of free fun community-focused events taking place over the duration of DSW.

Family-friendly fitness

Dubai Kids World will keep younger family members active all summer long with a supervised adventure zone, inflatable slides, soft play obstacles classes, an arts and crafts corner, and more. There are also dedicated summer camps for children aged four to 14, led by world-class certified coaches from 17 elite sporting academies.

The DSW 2026 line-up is supported by official sponsors including Keeta, Primark, Emirates NBD, Sun and Sand Sports, Remitly, Huawei and Kahraman Trading.

For more information and updates, follow Dubai Sports World on social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. Register and book via the DSW App which is simple to use and features QR codes for easy check-in. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Dubai Sports World (DSW)

The 16th edition of Dubai Sports World, presented by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with Dubai Sports Council, runs from 19 June to 25 August 2026. This edition is Dubai's biggest and most varied indoor sporting destination, giving everyone, from sporting enthusiasts to first timers, the opportunity to focus on their wellbeing during the summer season. The immersive sports world offers bookable pitches and courts for nine core sports including football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket, tennis and pickleball along with fitness classes, a dedicated free gym area, summer camps and academies, a kids' activity zone and more. The official sponsors for the 2026 edition of Dubai Sports World are Keeta, Primark, Emirates NBD, Sun and Sand Sports, Remitly and Kahraman Trading.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted close to 6,800 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 295 billion, attracting over 43 million business visitors to Dubai.

Building on this legacy, DWTC’s second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), is playing an increasingly important role in Dubai’s future growth as a global events destination. Strategically located at Expo City Dubai, DEC is currently undergoing a landmark AED 10 billion expansion that will see it become the region’s largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue, upon competition in 2031.