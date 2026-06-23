Ajman Chamber, represented by H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board, participated in the 29th Arab-German Forum, organized by the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 17 to 19 June in Berlin, Germany. The forum discussed future trends in the energy, water and logistics sectors, explored ways to enhance economic partnerships, and highlighted investment opportunities.

The State of Qatar was the guest of honor at the 29th Arab-German Forum, where the Qatari delegation showcased its key economic strengths and available investment opportunities, particularly in the oil, gas, and industrial sectors.

This edition of the forum witnessed a significant turnout of officials, business leaders and private sector representatives, coinciding with the celebration of the golden jubilee of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This milestone reflects the depth of Arab-German economic relations and crowns five decades of fruitful cooperation and partnership.

“Trade between the UAE and Germany reached nearly AED 50 billion in 2024, confirming the depth of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries,” said H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji.

The forum sessions focused on a number of key topics, including the energy, water, healthcare and logistics sectors, as well as opportunities to strengthen Arab-German partnerships and leverage German expertise in advanced industries and modern technology applications.

Participants discussed the key challenges recently facing the transport and logistics sector in the Gulf region, and their impact on supply chains, including delays in shipping and trade in several countries. The forum also reviewed proposed solutions and alternatives to enhance supply chain resilience and readiness for future crises by diversifying transport methods to include air, land and dedicated freight rail, as well as developing logistical alternatives to ports and addressing container congestion challenges. These efforts contribute to ensuring the smooth flow of global trade and the sustainable movement of goods and services.

Attendees commended the UAE’s experience in enhancing the logistics sector’s readiness and creating effective alternatives to ports and different modes of transport. They emphasized the importance of leveraging the solutions adopted by the UAE to address supply chain challenges, especially as seaports handle approximately 70% of freight traffic.

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber’s Board of Directors, presented a proposal calling for strengthening the European-Gulf partnership by expanding direct investments in alternative energy projects. This aims to ensure the sustainability of supply chains and the continuity of energy exports to global markets, particularly European countries. Such a move would enhance preparedness for future challenges and leverage the outputs of modern research and innovations in the alternative energy and green hydrogen sectors.

The forum addressed the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in innovation and problem-solving. It also emphasized the importance of countries’ readiness to audit and store data to ensure effective outcomes from AI applications. Participants recommended the need for institutional will and confidence in adopting these modern technologies, while stressing the importance of enhancing data security and protecting data against cyberattacks.

The forum recommended strengthening the role of health authorities worldwide in supporting the medical equipment and pharmaceutical industries, in addition to prioritizing preventive healthcare programs that help reduce healthcare expenditure. The recommendations also emphasized the importance of developing advanced educational programs that help increase production efficiency, improve management performance and enhance quality across various sectors.

A special meeting of Arab-German Chamber was held on the sidelines of the forum, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar, and H.E. Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and First Vice President of Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The meeting reviewed investment opportunities in the Arab world and ways to strengthen Arab-German partnerships.