Belgrade, Riyadh: Expo 2030 Riyadh and Expo 2027 Belgrade have signed a Cooperation Agreement on Structured Knowledge Transfer and Observer Program, creating a framework for mutual learning, collaboration, and the sharing of expertise between the organizing teams of the World Expo in Riyadh and the Specialized Expo in Belgrade.

The agreement will enable both Expo teams to exchange experiences, insights, and best practices across planning, operational readiness, live event delivery, and legacy development, while strengthening institutional capabilities and fostering continuous dialogue as they prepare to host Specialized and World Expos editions.

As part of the MoU, representatives from both organizations will participate in site visits, observational programs, workshops, expert exchanges, and other collaborative activities designed to facilitate the sharing of lessons learned, operational expertise, and innovative approaches. The agreement will include a range of areas including governance, site development, participant management, operational readiness, digital systems and live event operations.

Talal AlMarri, Chief Executive Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh, stated that the agreement reflects the spirit of collaboration that defines global Expos. He noted that knowledge transfer between consecutive Expo organizers strengthens delivery certainty, reduces institutional risk, and reinforces continuity across the Expo ecosystem. As part of his visit to the Expo 2027 Belgrade site, AlMarri also commended the progress already achieved and noted first-hand the ongoing preparation for the Specialized Expo. He added that this collaboration, which will provide valuable insights from Expo 2027 Belgrade’s planning and journey comes at a particularly important time for Expo 2030 Riyadh as delivery across all operational areas continues to progress steadily and construction on site advances, strengthening readiness to deliver an unprecedented World Expo.

Danilo Jerinić, Director of EXPO 2027 Belgrade noted that the agreement between Expo 2027 Belgrade and Expo 2030 Riyadh reinforces the shared responsibility toward the Expo legacy, international participants, and the future of this global platform. He also highlighted that one of the most important legacies of an Expo is the knowledge and expertise gained by the people who work on such events, noting a unique opportunity for professionals involved in Expo 2027 to transfer their experience and know-how to future international events around the world.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony in Belgrade attended by Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), as part of the official visit by the Expo 2030 Riyadh delegation to Serbia. He emphasized that every Expo must be connected to the next one and that each Expo should leave an impact on the one that follows, stressing that this is part of the process of human development.

“What lies ahead of us is truly special – two completely new host countries: the Republic of Serbia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Neither of them has hosted an Expo before. This is something new for the local teams and new for the culture of these countries, but at the same time it represents a tremendous opportunity,” said Kerkentzes.

The visit featured a series of high-level meetings, a dedicated briefing on preparations for Expo 2027 Belgrade’s International Participants Meeting (IPM), and a guided tour of the Expo 2027 Belgrade site, providing an opportunity to exchange insights and strengthen cooperation between the two organizing teams.

As host cities of the next World Expo and Specialized Expo respectively, Riyadh and Belgrade share a common role in advancing the Bureau International des Expositions' mission to foster international cooperation and promote global progress through Expos. The MoU reflects the collaborative spirit that underpins the global Expo ecosystem, strengthening ties between successive host cities and enabling the exchange of practical insights that will support Expo 2030 Riyadh’s preparations as it prepares to welcome the world in Saudi Arabia.

About Expo 2030 Riyadh

Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together 197 nations, 29 organizations, and more than 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.

Held under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” and hosted in Riyadh - a city of action and ambition - Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the site will evolve into a global village, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.expo2030riyadh.sa/en/

For media inquiries, please contact media@expo2030riyadh.sa