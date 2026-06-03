Cairo - PARAGON | ADEER, a leading developer of next-generation mixed-use destinations, announced its participation in the largest economic platform dedicated to promoting investment opportunities and strategic partnerships in the Egyptian market, organized by Nile Property Expo and the British Egyptian Business Association (BEBA), taking place in London on 3–4 June 2026. The company joined the Egyptian delegation, which included H.E. Eng. Randa El Menshawy, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities; H.E. Ambassador Ashraf Swelam, Egypt’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom; and H.E. Mark Bryson-Richardson, British Ambassador to Egypt and Vice Chairman of the Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce (EBCC), as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between Egypt and the United Kingdom.

The conference brought together a distinguished group of senior government officials, institutional investors, and private sector leaders from both countries to explore cross-border investment opportunities across real estate, infrastructure, urban development, and innovation-driven sectors.

During his participation in the forum’s first plenary session, titled “From Reform to Returns: Investment Opportunities in Real Estate, Sustainable Infrastructure & Urban Growth,” Eng. Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON | ADEER, shared his perspective on the key factors enhancing Egypt’s attractiveness to both local and international investors, as well as the growing role of integrated real estate development in supporting sustainable economic growth. The session explored a range of strategic topics, including incentives for foreign investors, public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks, land allocation models, and efforts to streamline licensing and approval processes. Discussions also highlighted the opportunities created by Egypt’s population growth and urban expansion, alongside rising demand for well-planned, serviced, and sustainable communities.

In addition, the session examined the role of financial institutions and Egyptian banks in supporting foreign investment through financing solutions and credit facilities, as well as the importance of sustainable infrastructure in driving long-term investment value and supporting the delivery of future-ready development projects.

For his part, Eng. Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON | ADEER, said: "PARAGON | ADEER's participation in the BEBA mission reflects our belief that regional development will increasingly be shaped through strategic partnerships and long-term institutional collaboration. The strength of the Egypt–UK relationship, alongside rising regional investment flows, creates a strong foundation for integrated partnerships across real estate, infrastructure, innovation, and urban development. Egypt's real estate sector is evolving beyond a domestic market narrative into a strategic economic pillar tied to foreign direct investment, infrastructure expansion, tourism, innovation, and hard-currency generation; supported by demographic growth and ongoing national development initiatives."

He added: "The Egypt–Saudi joint venture structure behind PARAGON | ADEER demonstrates a partnership model that can be replicated with international investors seeking long-term exposure to Egypt’s growth story and provides a practical framework for future cross-border collaboration. At Sumou Boulevard, we are applying this vision through a globally benchmarked mixed-use development model that integrates hospitality, branded residences, public-realm-led planning, and innovation infrastructure within a single destination. This includes the project's AI Campus, anchored by Schneider Electric, Orange Egypt, and Plug and Play, alongside the AI100 Programme, which aims to support 100 AI startups by 2030 as part of Egypt's broader digital transformation agenda. The project also brings together international and UK-linked recognized partners across design, hospitality, and advisory services, including Gensler, Hilton, and Wiedemann Lampe, demonstrating how global expertise can be successfully integrated into Egypt’s next generation of urban development. We view Sumou Boulevard as a case study in this partnership-driven approach, demonstrating how cross-border collaboration, as exemplified by the Egypt–Saudi joint venture model, can serve as a framework for long-term institutional engagement in Egypt's urban evolution.

It is worth noting that the investment forum organized by the British Egyptian Business Association (BEBA) forms part of the broader Nile Property Expo London, the largest economic platform in the United Kingdom dedicated to promoting investment opportunities in the Egyptian market. PARAGON | ADEER’s participation across both events reflects an integrated engagement strategy aimed at strengthening dialogue with British investors, advisors, and investment institutions throughout June. By leveraging these complementary platforms, the company seeks to expand international engagement opportunities for Egyptian businesses and facilitate direct interaction with institutional investors, global partners, and members of the Egyptian diaspora interested in playing a long-term role in the growth of Egypt’s real estate and infrastructure sectors.

About PARAGON | ADEER

PARAGON | ADEER is a strategic partnership that brings together Saudi Arabia and Egypt through a shared vision for the future of urban development. It unites Adeer International, the investment arm of Sumou Holding, with Egypt’s Paragon Developments, forming an alliance

built on strong regional investment and deep local expertise.

At its core, PARAGON | ADEER will redefine how cities are imagined and experienced, moving beyond traditional real estate to create fully integrated environments where culture, innovation, and well-being coexist. Through its developments, the partnership will shape a new generation ofurban destinations rooted in connection, long-term value, and a vision for more thoughtful,future-ready living.

PARAGON | ADEER will reflect the power of cross-border collaboration, demonstrating how shared ambition can unlock new possibilities and set new benchmarks for urban life across the region.