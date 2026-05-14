Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah has completed its operational preparations for the sixth edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition, scheduled to take place from 20 to 31 May 2026.

The 12-day exhibition will bring together more than 100 international, regional and local brands, representing leading retailers across the fashion, fragrance, accessories, consumer goods, and cosmetics sectors. It will feature promotional offers and discounts of up to 75 per cent across a wide range of products.

Held this year under the theme of the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, the Eid Al Adha Exhibition is positioned as a high-impact economic and social platform during a peak retail period ahead of the Eid season. The exhibition is designed to meet the shopping needs of residents and visitors through a diversified product offering that includes fashion and apparel for all age categories.

This year’s edition also aims to stimulate local commercial activity and strengthen retail sector sales by providing businesses with an effective exhibition platform that facilitates direct engagement with consumers.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Centre has finalised all technical and operational arrangements to ensure the smooth launch of the 2026 edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition.

He noted that this year’s edition reflects the continued success achieved by previous editions, as it focuses on expanding visitor capacity and diversifying participating product categories to address the needs of all family members.

The sixth Eid Al Adha Exhibition will offer a diverse range of entertainment and cultural activities targeting all age groups, highlighting Emirati cultural heritage and reinforcing national identity values.

It will feature curated food zones showcasing local and international cuisines, alongside dedicated children’s areas equipped with interactive and educational activities, delivering both entertainment and learning experiences.

The Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2026 will additionally host daily raffle draws offering prizes and instant giveaways for shoppers, enhancing visitor engagement and enriching the overall retail experience throughout the exhibition period.

The exhibition will be open daily from 11:00 AM to midnight, with adjusted hours on Fridays from 3:00 PM to midnight.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com