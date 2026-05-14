Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As enterprises worldwide face growing and evolving security threats, the need for advanced solutions that deliver actionable insights and support business performance is becoming more critical. Axis Communications, the world’s leading provider of physical security and network surveillance solutions, will put that need front and centre at ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026, demonstrating how new technologies transform security and enable enterprises to be proactive, more resilient and more intelligent.

Taking place from 19 to 21 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and held under the patronage of H.H. Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026 brings together the region’s most influential security leaders and decision-makers. The event offers access to key government agencies and regulatory bodies, and features a wide range of participating brands, vendors and manufacturers.

“The global security landscape is rapidly changing, and the industry is working hard to adapt and remain ahead of emerging trends and developments. Platforms like ISNR are essential in that they are an opportunity to engage with leaders, officials and our industry partners on not only the challenges we face today, but the opportunities that accompany them,” says Loubna Imenchal, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa at Axis Communications.

“Security is no longer a question of how many cameras you have installed at your premises. What matters is how those systems inform your decision-making and uphold your overall resilience. Axis is ready to showcase what’s possible and how, with the help of our solutions and partner ecosystem, we deliver real impact and help the Middle East region remain secure and unlock new operational efficiencies,” adds Imenchal.

The power of intelligence: Advancements in video technology

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Axis’s presence in the UAE, which serves as the brand’s regional headquarters for the entire Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026 will feature a full showcase of how Axis solutions strengthen business resilience, increase visibility and improve performance through proactive security and intelligent insights.

At the Axis stand [8-130], visitors and delegates will get to engage with brand representatives and co-exhibitors, interact with Axis products and services, and discover how security systems now form part of critical infrastructure for enterprises across different industries and use cases.

“Surveillance has traditionally existed on the periphery of business operations, but today’s systems now play an active role. Security is no longer a cost centre. It’s a source of intelligence that businesses can tap and leverage to not only learn more about themselves, but extract added value from their systems,” Imenchal explains.

This trend is best exemplified by the changing role of video technology. According to the recently published Axis Perspectives Report 2026, Axis end customers in the EMEA region are increasingly adopting video systems for business intelligence and operational efficiency, in addition to security and safety functions.

“There is increasing demand for solutions that contribute to broader goals and deliver measurable business value. And while security remains the cornerstone, that demand signals where our industry is heading, and we’re very excited to explore that at ISNR 2026,” Imenchal adds.

The power of innovation: Secure by design and integrated security

Axis’s presence at ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026 will feature a showcase of the brand’s latest end-to-end solutions portfolio, which incorporates intelligent video, audio, access control, radar and analytics to create quality, end-to-end security and network surveillance solutions that support real-world operational needs. The focus areas include:

Perimeter protection: Acting as the first line of defence for many businesses, Axis cameras utilise technologies such as thermal and bispectral imaging, radar integration and object autotracking to maximise visibility and response capabilities. Products on display will include the AXIS Q6088-E PTZ Camera, AXIS P1488-LE Bullet Camera, as well as AXIS D2122-VE and D2123-VE Radar devices.

Acting as the first line of defence for many businesses, Axis cameras utilise technologies such as thermal and bispectral imaging, radar integration and object autotracking to maximise visibility and response capabilities. Products on display will include the AXIS Q6088-E PTZ Camera, AXIS P1488-LE Bullet Camera, as well as AXIS D2122-VE and D2123-VE Radar devices. Body-worn and onboard solutions: Cameras that provide real-time capture for field personnel, combined with secure evidence management and integration into command systems, enable enterprises to protect staff, assets and infrastructure. Visitors at the Axis stand will get to experience the AXIS W110 and AXIS W120 Body Worn Cameras, both of which offer workplace benefits and improve safety and visibility.

Cameras that provide real-time capture for field personnel, combined with secure evidence management and integration into command systems, enable enterprises to protect staff, assets and infrastructure. Visitors at the Axis stand will get to experience the AXIS W110 and AXIS W120 Body Worn Cameras, both of which offer workplace benefits and improve safety and visibility. Access control and integrated solutions: Attendees can learn more about Axis’s integrated solutions, including door controllers and video intercoms that enhance access control. Showcased devices will include the AXIS A1610 Network Door Controller, AXIS C1710 Network Display Speaker, AXIS D6310 Air Quality Sensor, and AXIS D4200-VE Network Strobe Speaker.

Attendees can learn more about Axis’s integrated solutions, including door controllers and video intercoms that enhance access control. Showcased devices will include the AXIS A1610 Network Door Controller, AXIS C1710 Network Display Speaker, AXIS D6310 Air Quality Sensor, and AXIS D4200-VE Network Strobe Speaker. Business Intelligence and Operational Efficiency (BI/OE): Axis solutions are designed to make business smarter and more responsive, made possible through analytics and insights into person and object behaviour, real-time communication and health and safety monitoring.

“Built using secure-by-design technologies and principles, and featuring the latest advancements in cybersecurity and AI-driven analytics, Axis solutions not only meet unique business needs, but also support national security, critical infrastructure and smart city initiatives across the EMEA region,” Imenchal says.

The power of partnership: Resilience through strong ecosystems

Axis’s ability to deliver end-to-end security solutions is possible thanks to the brand’s collaboration with leading technology vendors and system integrators.

“Success isn’t achieved by working alone. Rather, it is the result of collaboration and working with those who bring complementary capabilities to our work and share our ambition to deliver real impact,” Imenchal says.

At ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026, Axis will be joined by several co-exhibitors from the Axis partner ecosystem, who will demonstrate key product integrations and services. These co-exhibitors will include:

Milestone Systems: A leader in open-platform video technology software, Milestone Systems enables enterprises to integrate Axis devices into a centralised system, enabling intelligent surveillance at any scale.

A leader in open-platform video technology software, Milestone Systems enables enterprises to integrate Axis devices into a centralised system, enabling intelligent surveillance at any scale. Dell Technologies: A global brand known for offering infrastructure, storage and computing solutions, Dell Technologies enables enterprises to handle high-performance video and analytics workloads with the help of video capture by Axis.

A global brand known for offering infrastructure, storage and computing solutions, Dell Technologies enables enterprises to handle high-performance video and analytics workloads with the help of video capture by Axis. Ipsotek: A leading Vision AI technology provider, Ipsotek extends the value of Axis camera systems through advanced, edge-based video analytics and GenAI-driven intelligence. Its solutions enable sophisticated behaviour analysis, contextual understanding and real-time insight for large-scale, mission-critical security and operational environments.

“Axis would not be where it is today were it not for our commitment to an open, collaborative approach to our industry. Our partner ecosystem embodies that commitment and how we position physical security as a performance driver, helping enterprises to take their organisations to the next level by enabling them to look closer, act faster and operate smarter,” Imenchal concludes.

Visit the Axis stand [8-130] at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 19 to 21 May 2026. To find out more about ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026 and register for your visitor pass, click here: https://bit.ly/4vsVsoL