Muscat – BankDhofar participated in the 21st edition of the Oman Real Estate Conference and Design & Build Week, held from 10 to 13 May 2026 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, with broad participation from real estate experts, project developers, and local and international investors.

This participation reflected the bank’s commitment to strengthening its presence at leading economic events, supporting efforts to enhance integration across various sectors, and reinforcing strategic partnerships with both government and private entities. These efforts contribute to supporting sustainable urban development and shaping the future of urban planning in the Sultanate of Oman.

The conference highlighted a range of key themes aligned with the rapid economic and urban transformations in Oman, including real estate investment, capital markets, sustainability, digital transformation, modern property technologies (PropTech), as well as supply chains and construction execution processes. The event also served as a key platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing best practices in urban development and investment enhancement.

BankDhofar signed a strategic agreement with Nama Real Estate to provide financing solutions for investors purchasing residential units in Al Namaa Neighbourhood, located in the Wilayat of Izki, as part of the Surouh Program supervised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Said Al Ibrahim, Chief Retail and Government Banking Officer on behalf of BankDhofar, while Hilal Al Hawqani, Chairman signed on behalf of Nama Real Estate.

Through its participation, BankDhofar aims to position itself as a key financial partner within the real estate ecosystem, strengthen relationships with developers and investors, and expand collaboration with government and semi-government entities. The bank also seeks to promote a comprehensive suite of financing and investment solutions that cater to both individual and corporate needs, while enhancing its brand presence as a leading bank supporting urban development in Oman.

BankDhofar’s housing finance solutions are characterized by high flexibility and competitiveness, with interest rates starting from 4.35%, fast processing times, simplified procedures, and repayment plans extending up to 25 years. The bank offers financing of up to OMR 350,000 or up to 90% of the property value, along with a variety of options tailored to different needs, including purchasing a home or land, building a new property, renovating existing properties, or transferring loans from other banks.

These financing solutions are complemented by a comprehensive range of personal loans and diverse credit card products, as part of an integrated approach aimed at empowering individuals financially and enabling them to achieve their housing and investment goals.

As the second-largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branch network, BankDhofar continues to play a leading role in facilitating access to affordable housing finance, strengthening effective public-private partnerships, and supporting the Sultanate’s goals of building sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready cities, aligned with Oman’s ambitious vision for balanced and sustainable economic development.