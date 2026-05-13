Abu Dhabi, UAE – His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, guided by its wise leadership and proactive vision, has established an advanced global model for infrastructure development based on the integration of long-term planning, rapid execution, and the adoption of advanced technologies. As a result, the UAE today ranks among the world’s top five countries in infrastructure and road quality, despite its modern development journey spanning less than five decades.

Speaking at the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), which was held under the theme, 'Urban Evolution: Rethinking Cities, Redefining How We Live,' the Minister stressed that the UAE is preparing to implement landmark projects over the coming years equivalent in scale to what has been achieved during the past decades, while increasing the efficiency and capacity of road networks and infrastructure systems by between 60% and 70%. These developments will support rapid population and economic growth and enhance the country’s future readiness.

His Excellency Al Mazrouei added: “What distinguishes the UAE model is not only the scale of investment or the speed of execution, but also the ability to build an integrated ecosystem that combines infrastructure, energy, technology, and society.” He noted that the UAE views infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth and a pillar for improving quality of life and strengthening national competitiveness.

The Minister also affirmed that the UAE has demonstrated a high level of readiness and resilience across the transport, logistics, and energy sectors during recent global challenges and changes. He pointed out that the strength of the national infrastructure system has been directly reflected in economic stability and the continuity of development activities, while also highlighting the resilience and cohesion of Emirati society.

He further noted that the UAE is leading a transformative shift in the concept of future infrastructure by integrating artificial intelligence, digital twins, and smart systems across planning, implementation, and operational stages. He revealed that the value of digital twin projects in the UAE has exceeded AED 2 billion, supported by global partnerships and growing investments in future technologies.

His Excellency Al Mazrouei said: “The UAE continues to invest in innovation and accelerate the adoption of modern construction technologies, successfully delivering advanced models of smart construction projects within record timeframes. This achievement reflects the rapid progress in smart building technologies and advanced construction methods, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global model for smart infrastructure and future development.”

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) at the International Convention Centre, ADNEC, the second edition of ADIS welcomed more than 6000 attendees on the opening and a line up Abu Dhabi’s government entities and leading developers and construction firms.

Day 1 saw the signing of 10 MoUs and strategic announcements set to shape the next phase of Abu Dhabi's infrastructure agenda. Chief among them was an integrated governance framework between ADPIC and 14 government entities to accelerate capital approvals across the emirate.

Keynote addresses by H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, and H.E. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, set out the emirate's long-term approach to infrastructure as a driver of continuity, performance, and quality of life, with H.E. Al Shorafa noting that ADPIC is progressing a $57 billion pipeline of capital projects, with over 100 delivered last year.

The summit continues over the next two days, convening strategic partners and developers from across the global infrastructure ecosystem. In a significant first for ADIS, the 2026 edition features dedicated sessions developed in partnership with the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), the world's leading representative body for the consulting engineering industry, representing one million professionals and 40,000 firms worldwide.