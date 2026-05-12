Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering and design consultancy, in collaboration with the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), has launched the second edition of its Beyond Engineering Lecture Series in the Middle East, continuing a platform designed to bring industry voices together around the infrastructure challenges shaping the region’s future.

Building on the inaugural series launched last year, Beyond Engineering provides a structured forum for experts across the built environment to exchange insight on how major assets are being shaped by scale, complexity and evolving expectations. The second edition reflects the growing importance of collaboration across the industry as infrastructure systems face increasing performance, resilience and delivery pressures.

This year’s opening lecture, hosted at AtkinsRéalis’ Dubai office, focused on “The Future of Mobility Starts at the Airport”, examining the evolving role of airports as critical national infrastructure. With airports across the UAE handling around 135 million passengers annually, and major hubs operating close to peak capacity year‑round, airports are under sustained pressure to perform reliably while accommodating rising demand, operational complexity and heightened passenger expectations.

The discussion explored how airports are no longer treated as standalone transport assets, but as integrated mobility ecosystems that influence movement, economic activity and user experience far beyond their boundaries. Panellists from AtkinsRéalis, AECOM and Parsons shared perspectives on the need for earlier coordination, stronger alignment and clearer decision‑making across the value chain to translate ambition into delivery at scale.

“Airports sit at the intersection of infrastructure, technology and customer experience. With passenger volumes continuing to rise across the region, getting airports right from the early stages is fundamental to delivering efficient mobility outcomes,” said Belal Deiranieh, Senior Vice President, Transportation, AtkinsRéalis Middle East. “What matters now is how the industry works together to share knowledge, strengthen alignment and respond to these pressures collectively. Through Beyond Engineering, AtkinsRéalis and ICE are creating the space for that dialogue, enabling thoughtful discussion which supports clearer decisions and more resilient delivery.”

“As a learned society, ICE’s role is to bring the profession together around the issues shaping infrastructure delivery and long-term public value. The Beyond Engineering lecture series provides a useful forum for practitioners across the region to exchange technical insight, challenge established approaches and connect international knowledge with the real delivery pressures facing the GCC. We are pleased to continue working with AtkinsRéalis on this series, and to support open, practical discussion on topics such as mobility, aviation and the future performance of critical infrastructure,” said Steven Yule, ICE UAE Country Representative.

The session closed with a clear consensus that closer collaboration between industry, authorities and professional bodies will be essential to sustaining delivery momentum, particularly as airports take on a more decisive role in enabling resilient, connected and future‑ready mobility systems across the region.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world’s infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset, including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. Learn more at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE)

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) is a 95,000-strong global membership organization with over 200 years of history. It is a center of engineering excellence, qualifying engineers and helping them maintain lifelong competence, assuring society that the infrastructure they create is safe, dependable and well designed. Its network of experts offers trusted, impartial advice to politicians and decision makers on how to build and adapt infrastructure to create a more sustainable world.

*Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact:

Praveena Rajasekar

Senior Advisor - External Communications, AMEA

Praveena.Rajasekar@atkinsrealis.com