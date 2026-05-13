H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “The legacy of family businesses is built on the achievements of founding generations and preserved through the development of sustainable business models that can adapt to economic shifts and future changes.”

Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted the latest event in its ‘Governance Series’. The session explored the foundations of family business sustainability and ways to enhance the ability of family enterprises to adapt amid the rapid changes shaping today’s business landscape.

Held under the title ‘Safeguarding Family Business Legacy in Turbulent Times,’ the session focused on ways to empower family businesses to navigate complex challenges, preserve their cross-generational legacies, and strengthen business continuity.

Attended by 35 representatives from Dubai’s family business community, the session featured an open conversation with distinguished guests including Osama Seddiqi, Vice Chairman of Seddiqi Holding, and Ahmad Belyouha, Chairman of Emirates Macaroni Factory. The speakers shared valuable perspectives on ways to enhance the continuity of established family businesses, adapt to challenges and change, and strengthen readiness for future generations.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The legacy of family businesses is built on the achievements of founding generations and preserved through the development of sustainable business models that can adapt to economic shifts and future changes. Effective corporate governance, the empowerment of young leaders, and enhanced operational resilience are key pillars for ensuring continuity and strengthening long-term competitiveness, while preserving the values and principles that define each family business’s identity and journey.”

The discussion provided practical insights into how families can manage transition and achieve sustainable long-term growth against a backdrop of market volatility and shifting customer expectations. The speakers addressed the importance of strengthening governance, ensuring effective succession planning, and moving forward with a unified purpose. Together, these elements help family businesses preserve their legacy, strengthen their resilience, and prepare for the future with confidence.

The Governance Series forms part of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses’ ongoing efforts to support family enterprises. It features a range of educational sessions addressing topics that are fundamental to effective succession planning, regulatory compliance, and long-term business success. The series also enables participants to learn from the experiences of other family businesses and strengthen their organisational frameworks.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

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Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com