Innovation is the main driver of growth, as the company has expanded into new categories such as white cheese under the “La Vache qui rit” brand, Turkish labneh with zaatar, and “Kiri Protein.”

Launch of the “Brighter Future” initiative to employ 1,500 young people from care institutions in job opportunities that do not require complex qualifications, ensuring mutual benefit.

Cairo: Hany Arram, Country Manager of Bel Egypt and North East Africa, affirmed that the company has been operating in the Egyptian market for more than 28 years, during which it has successfully met consumer needs through its well-known brands “La Vache qui rit,” “Kiri,” and “Abu El Walad.” He emphasized that Bel’s approach no longer focuses solely on traditional nutrition messaging such as vitamins, but is increasingly centered on enabling healthier everyday choices through the concept of “positive nutrition,” which combines nutritional value and great taste in a way that fits the daily needs of Egyptian families.

He added that all of the company’s products contribute essential vitamins and nutrients for healthy growth. For example, “La Vache qui rit” cheese is a nutritious and complete meal, as it contains protein, iron, zinc, and calcium, all of which significantly support children’s healthy growth and development.

Arram added, during his participation in the panel discussion “FMCG & Sector's Investment And Contribution To Economic Development” as part of the 9th edition of “The Marketers League,” that supporting local suppliers and enabling them to access global markets has been one of the company’s key priorities. He explained that supply chain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the company to further support small traders and suppliers. As a result, it launched the “Inaya” program to provide comprehensive health insurance for traders and their families, with investments starting at approximately EGP 44 million, later expanding through a partnership with “Fawry” to facilitate access to financing and loans. This partnership reflects the company’s commitment to fostering financial innovation and enabling flexible financing solutions for traders to navigate market challenges.

Within its corporate social responsibility efforts, Arram highlighted the launch of the “Brighter Future” initiative in collaboration with the international organization “Samusocial,” aimed at integrating and employing 1,500 youth from care institutions in jobs that do not require complex qualifications, ensuring mutual benefit for both individuals and society.

He further noted that the company has re-evaluated its operational and innovation strategies, including the adoption of modern technologies and creative product integration—such as incorporating Kiri cheese into new recipes like Tameyaa, pastries, cheesecakes, pies, ice cream, and more.

He also emphasized that innovation remains the core driver of growth, with the company expanding into new segments such as white cheese under the “La Vache qui rit” brand, Turkish labneh with zaatar, and “Kiri Protein,” ensuring its presence in every Egyptian household.

Arram concluded by stressing the company’s success in maintaining a competitive pricing structure. Through innovative development and state-of-the-art technology, the company has been able to provide products in various formats and price points starting from just EGP 5, ensuring accessibility to top-quality products and affordable nutrition for all consumers across the Egyptian market despite current economic challenges.