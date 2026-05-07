Arab Finance: Egypt recorded net international reserves (NIR) of $53.009 billion at the end of April 2026, according to the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) data.

This marks a monthly increase of 0.338% from the $52.830 billion reported for end-March.

The international reserves are external assets that include foreign-currency holdings and gold reserves, which are mostly sourced from remittances from Egyptians working abroad, Egyptian exports, and proceeds from the Suez Canal, among other sources. They are fully controlled by the CBE to be used as a cushion for external shocks.