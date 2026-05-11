Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit 2026, accompanying the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026). The summit is organised by the Ministry of Interior and Rabdan Academy, in collaboration with ADNEC Group, and will take place from 19 to 21 May 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The summit represents a new international platform launched in response to the rapidly evolving global security landscape and the growing need to strengthen international cooperation and build more resilient and sustainable security systems. It aims to bring together decision-makers, security leaders, and experts from around the world to discuss the future of security, explore emerging challenges, and develop innovative solutions that enhance institutional readiness and long-term resilience.

The summit will feature a comprehensive programme including keynote speeches by senior officials and international experts, strategic panel discussions, closed-door roundtables, research presentations, and interactive workshops, providing a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and enhanced cooperation among governments, international organisations, academic institutions, and the private sector.

The summit is expected to attract wide international participation from government officials, security leaders, subject matter experts, international organisations, and academic institutions, reflecting its global scope and its role in strengthening dialogue and cooperation to address shared security challenges.

His Excellency Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the ISNR Higher Organising Committee, said: “The Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit reflects the UAE’s vision to strengthen international cooperation and adopt a proactive approach to addressing evolving security challenges. The summit provides an important platform bringing together leaders and experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, enhance integration, and advance more resilient and sustainable security systems.

His Excellency noted that the Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit reflects the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and investing in knowledge and innovation as fundamental pillars for ensuring the security and stability of societies.

His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: “The launch of the Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit represents a strategic step toward establishing a global platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange in the fields of security and resilience. This summit reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing international cooperation and supporting the development of future-ready security systems capable of addressing evolving challenges, contributing to enhanced readiness and sustainability at both national and international levels.”

His Excellency Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “ISNR remains the regions most trusted platform for shaping the future of security across the region. The Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit will complement ISNR 2026, serving as a platform for global leaders to address the most pressing challenges in security and resilience, while fostering collaboration and innovation.”

The first day of the summit will focus on Resilient Technology-Driven Governance and National Emergency Preparedness, exploring the integration of advanced technologies, data analytics, and digital platforms to enhance decision-making, mitigate risks, and strengthen resilience in the face of crises.

The second day will address the Future of Policing and Public Trust, examining the intersection of innovative policing technologies, community engagement strategies, and ethical considerations. Discussions will delve into building trust, fairness, and inclusivity in law enforcement practices.

The final day will focus on Innovation in Capacity Building of Emergency Systems, which will look at modernising emergency response frameworks, training first responders with advanced tools, and incorporating emerging technologies to optimise resource allocation and adapt to evolving global challenges.

The summit reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for dialogue and cooperation in security and resilience, and highlights Rabdan Academy’s role as a specialized academic institution contributing to knowledge development, capacity building, and leadership preparation in security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

Registration for the summit is now open. Participants can learn more and register through the following link, https://registration.xporience.com/registration/?badge_name=visitor&token=9TeKNleiRyXxsZa