Rome, Italy – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda, Impact on Humanity, today unveiled the first wave of headline speakers and the strategic agenda for FII PRIORITY Europe 2026, taking place June 17–19, 2026, at the Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome.

Under the theme “Europe Reimagined: Capital, Sovereignty & Strategic Autonomy”, the summit will convene global investors, policymakers, innovators, and business leaders to examine how capital can strengthen Europe’s long-term competitiveness across energy, technology, security, finance, and industrial transformation.

“Europe is entering a decisive period where competitiveness, resilience, and strategic autonomy will increasingly depend on how effectively capital is mobilized across industries, technologies, and infrastructure,” said Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute. “FII PRIORITY Europe is designed to bring together global leaders and investors to examine not only Europe’s challenges, but also the significant opportunities emerging across energy, AI, manufacturing, finance, and sustainable growth.”

Among the leading discussions on the agenda are:

Europe at the Inflection Point

Tariffs, Trade, and the New Geoeconomic Order

Sovereign AI: Can Europe Build Its Own Intelligence Infrastructure?

The summit will convene a confirmed group of global leaders and decision-makers, including:

H.E. Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan – Governor, Public Investment Fund; Chairman, Saudi Aramco; Chairman, FII Institute

– Governor, Public Investment Fund; Chairman, Saudi Aramco; Chairman, FII Institute H.R.H. Ambassador Reema Bandar Al Saud – Ambassador to the United States, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Member of the Board of Trustees, FII Institute

– Ambassador to the United States, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Member of the Board of Trustees, FII Institute H.E. Edi Rama – Prime Minister, Republic of Albania

– Prime Minister, Republic of Albania H.E. Adolfo Urso – Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Italy

– Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Italy H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb – Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

– Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Matteo Renzi – Senator of the Italian Republic; Former Prime Minister of Italy

– Senator of the Italian Republic; Former Prime Minister of Italy Alejandro Reynal – President & CEO, Four Seasons

– President & CEO, Four Seasons Ana Cabral – Co-Chairperson & CEO, Sigma Lithium

– Co-Chairperson & CEO, Sigma Lithium Ana Paula Assis – SVP and Chair, IBM Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, IBM

– SVP and Chair, IBM Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, IBM Andrew L. Cohen – Executive Chairman, Global Private Bank; Global Chair, Investment Banking, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

– Executive Chairman, Global Private Bank; Global Chair, Investment Banking, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Andrea Orcel – CEO, UniCredit

– CEO, UniCredit Anthony Gutman – Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, Goldman Sachs; Co-CEO, Goldman Sachs International

– Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, Goldman Sachs; Co-CEO, Goldman Sachs International Carme Artigas – Co-Chair, UN AI Advisory Body

– Co-Chair, UN AI Advisory Body Emmanuel Roman – CEO & Managing Director, PIMCO

– CEO & Managing Director, PIMCO Ioannis Tsakiris – Vice President, European Investment Bank

– Vice President, European Investment Bank Jacob Helberg – U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, White House

– U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, White House Dr. Jennifer Holmgre n – Chair & CEO, LanzaTech

n – Chair & CEO, LanzaTech Mark Bowman – Vice President for Policy and Partnerships, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

– Vice President for Policy and Partnerships, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Nerio Alessandri – Founder & Chairman, Technogym

– Founder & Chairman, Technogym Peggy Johnson – CEO, Agility Robotics

– CEO, Agility Robotics Ramin Hasani – Co-Founder & CEO, Liquid AI

– Co-Founder & CEO, Liquid AI Sarah Youngwood – Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq

– Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq Sir Noel Quinn – Chair, Julius Baer Group

– Chair, Julius Baer Group Stefano Buono – Founder & CEO, newcleo

– Founder & CEO, newcleo Stella Li – Executive Vice President, BYD

Together, these speakers reflect the summit’s focus on Europe’s next growth chapter: mobilizing capital, strengthening strategic industries, securing digital and energy infrastructure, and connecting Europe’s public and private sectors with global markets.

Register as media or request an invite: https://fii-institute.org/conference/fii-priority-europe-2026-summit/

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org

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