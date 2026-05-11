El Gouna Red Sea, Egypt: El Gouna Red Sea hosted an exclusive event with Aston Villa Football Club, celebrating both entities' strategic partnership, bringing together key stakeholders, media, and sporting figures in a showcase of collaboration and shared ambition.

During an important game within the premiership (when Villa played Spurs), the event was attended by CEO of El Gouna Mohamed Amer, Aston Villa captain John McGinn, Aston Villa Ambassador Ahmed EL Mohamady alongside senior representatives from both organisations. It marks a significant moment for both brands, underlining a growing partnership rooted in sport, community, and international engagement.

The partnership aligns Aston Villa with a destination known for innovation and quality of life, while expanding El Gouna’s international audience and further strengthening its global sporting profile. As part of the collaboration, a draw was also launched offering participants on-ground the chance to win an 8-day trip to El Gouna for a family of four, further reinforcing the destination’s international appeal and community-driven experiences.



Speaking about the collaboration, CEO of EL Gouna Mohamed Amer said: “The United Kingdom has always been part of El Gouna's story, with a strong British community already calling our town home, and this partnership deepens that connection in a way that goes far beyond brand visibility. What we are building with Aston Villa is about creating genuine experiences that bring two communities together, communities that share more than they realise. El Gouna Red Sea is a town built on the belief that the right environment changes how people live, connect. That belief has driven every decision we have made and Aston Villa brings that same drive to everything it does, a relentless commitment to excellence and a standard that does not get compromised. That alignment is what makes this partnership both strategic and right. We are proud of what we have started together and look forward to what lies ahead."

A spokesperson for Aston Villa explains: “We are delighted to welcome El Gouna Red Sea as our official partner. This partnership brings together two brands that share a commitment to high performance, ambition and international growth. El Gouna’s unique positioning as a premium coastal and world-class sporting destination makes it a natural fit for Aston Villa as we continue to expand our global footprint.” Since starting on 12th January, El Gouna is featured prominently across the training wear range worn by Aston Villa’s men’s first-team players and staff.

Beyond the event itself, the collaboration reflects El Gouna’s long-standing and expanding commitment to sport at a global level. The Red Sea destination has developed a strong reputation as a year-round sporting hub, hosting internationally recognised events and attracting elite athletes from across the world, including internationally recognised competitions in golf, kitesurfing, water sports, and triathlons. Its flagship sporting event, the El Gouna International Squash Open, part of the Professional Squash Association World Tour and widely regarded as one of the sport's most prestigious stops, held its fourteenth edition this April. That same month saw the return of El Gouna Beach Polo, a sport with a long-standing tradition and devoted following in the United Kingdom. Rounding out the calendar, the annual El Gouna Half Marathon draws professional runners and amateur participants alike to one of the most scenic race routes on the Red Sea coast, reinforcing the destination’s reputation for high-performance sport in a unique coastal setting.

The 2026 Squash Open once again showcased world-class competition, with Egyptian Hania El Hammamy claiming the women’s title and Diego Elias from Peru taking the men’s crown, continuing the tournament’s tradition of attracting the sport’s leading names. The event remains a permanent fixture in El Gouna’s sporting calendar, featuring approximately 64 professional players competing in a purpose-built glass court setting against the backdrop of the Red Sea.

Later in the year, the El Gouna Half Marathon welcomes over 1,000 runners, starting and finishing at Abu Tig Marina, the heart of the town. The route winds through key landmarks including Downtown El Gouna, the Golf Course, Abydos Marina, and Kite Centre Road, offering participants a scenic tour of the destination’s distinctive landscape.

The partnership with Aston Villa reflects a common objective to expand the global reach of sport, inspire participation across disciplines, and build meaningful connections between communities through athletic excellence.

Founded as a master-planned destination on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, El Gouna has evolved into a vibrant community known for its year-round sunshine, lagoon-based architecture, waterfront living and active lifestyle culture. Sport and outdoor living are central to its identity, with residents and visitors regularly engaging in activities ranging from diving and kite surfing to sailing, horse riding, and golf.

Today, El Gouna is home to over 50,000 residents, with a diverse international community including a significant British presence. The town features more than 100 restaurants, 18 hotels, and a growing cultural and sporting calendar that continues to expand its global profile.

For media enquiries please contact Mercury Communications: elgouna@mercurycomms.com

About El Gouna

El Gouna, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea on an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 35 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels with 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, start-up workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture and conference centre, and an array of services.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook’s down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there is a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavours from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna’s own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and far Eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which is only a four-hour flight from Europe’s major capitals.

For more information, please visit elgouna.com

About Orascom Development

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 35 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development’s commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with more than 40% developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

For more information, please visit OrascomDevelopment.com