Doha, Qatar – The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), a global initiative of Qatar Foundation, has officially opened applications for the 2026–27 cycle of the WISE Prize for Education, a program that funds and offers technical support to the world's most promising solutions to education's hardest challenges.

Each cycle selects a cohort of finalists through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process. Each finalist receives USD 100,000 to 125,000 in development funding and enters a structured 12-month program that includes mentorship, technical support, and ongoing guidance. The cycle culminates at the WISE 13 Summit in 2027 in Doha, Qatar, where an international jury awards a total prize fund of USD 1 million to the most impactful solutions.

The 2026–2027 cycle calls for practical solutions that deliver measurable improvements in learning and life outcomes. Submissions should demonstrate how learners gain, retain, and apply essential knowledge and skills, leading to better opportunities for education, work, and wellbeing.

Solutions must address at least one of the identified priority areas: reaching marginalized and underserved learners, the effective and responsible use of artificial intelligence and other technologies, culture and language as a foundation for engagement in learning, strengthening core skills such as literacy and numeracy, and supporting learner wellbeing, including mental, emotional, and physical health.

Dr. Asyia Kazmi, OBE, Chief Executive Officer of WISE, said: “Many experienced organizations working in education have the vision and expertise to create the innovations that can transform systems at scale. The WISE Prize for Education is designed to support such organizations to conceive, develop, and test impactful solutions to the problems they see.”

Aurelio Amaral, Director of Innovation at WISE, added: “We focus on established reputable organizations with pilots that show promising results in their contexts. Our technical support helps them refine a development plan that is scalable, financially sustainable, and adaptable to different contexts.”

Applications will undergo a multi-stage process, including eligibility screening, expert evaluation, and a three-month intensive phase. This includes due diligence, an “innovation sprint” that assesses how solutions adapt under real conditions, and a final review by an external panel of experts. Selected finalists will then enter the development phase beginning in 2027.

The 2026–2027 cycle builds on the outcomes of the most recent edition of the WISE Prize, where winning solutions were selected from a cohort of finalists and awarded a total of USD 1 million at the WISE 12 Summit. The projects, spanning AI-powered learning tools, early childhood literacy initiatives, and alternative learning models, reflect the diversity of approaches supported by the WISE Prize and their potential to address complex education challenges across different contexts. In addition to the winners, all finalists received development funding and participated in a year-long program of mentorship and capacity-building, reflecting WISE’s commitment to supporting a broader pipeline of innovation.

Since 2009, WISE and its programs have highlighted more than 100 innovative solutions and individuals in education globally, many of which have gone on to expand their reach and impact. The current cycle builds on the evolution of the WISE Prize, which has shifted from recognition to active support in solution development.

Since its establishment, WISE has evolved into a global platform advancing innovation in education through its research, innovation, and advocacy initiatives. The WISE Prize for Education remains central to this work, supporting solutions that are evidence-based, scalable, and responsive to the needs of learners and communities worldwide.

Applications for the 2026-2027 WISE Prize for Education are now open at https://www.wise-qatar.org/. The application deadline is 27 June 2026, with finalists to be announced in late 2026. The program will culminate at WISE 13 in Doha, Qatar, in late 2027, where winners will be selected by an international jury.

For more information about the WISE Prize for Education, visit our website.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@wise.org.qa

About WISE

Established in 2009 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, is a global catalyst for education innovation, advancing evidence-driven solutions that strengthen learning systems and expand opportunity. Through its innovation programs, research, community, partnerships, and biennial summit, WISE helps move systems toward better choices, stronger coalitions, and practical adoption pathways that improve outcomes.

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Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization focused on education, research and innovation, and community development that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. Across its ecosystem comprising more than 50 entities, QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond through its work across progressive education, sustainability, artificial intelligence, precision healthcare, and social progress.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. This vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse and interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing global challenges; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar. Through a unique approach to multidisciplinary, global education, Education City represents Qatar Foundation’s large-scale legacy investment focused on building human capacity for the future of Qatar, the region, and the world.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

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