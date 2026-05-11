Modon, Aldar, Bloom Holding, and Abu Dhabi's Leading Institutions Back Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit as Emirate Signals Confidence in US$57 Billion Infrastructure Drive

Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) today announced a growing coalition of partners for the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), as Modon, Aldar, Bloom Holding, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), LEAD Development, Reportage, and Eithad Rail, join to advance Abu Dhabi's US$57 billion infrastructure agenda. Taking place 12-14 May 2026 at the International Convention Centre, ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, the coalition reflects a unified commitment to delivery at scale and reinforces the emirate's standing as a stable, pro-investment destination for global partners.

At a time when global infrastructure and energy systems are undergoing significant transformation, the breadth and seniority of the partner coalition spanning master planning, community development, housing delivery, and investment facilitation reflects strong confidence in the Abu Dhabi’s capacity to deliver at scale. As other markets contend with uncertainty, Abu Dhabi continues to translate ambition into measurable outcomes, bringing together the decision-makers shaping the emirate's next generation of infrastructure at ADIS. Held under the theme 'The Urban Evolution: Rethinking Cities, Redefining How We Live,' ADIS 2026 convenes this ecosystem with a clear mandate to move beyond dialogue and accelerate delivery, with senior executives from across the participating organisations taking to the stage to bring real-world delivery experience directly to the summit's programme.

H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said: "The partners joining ADIS 2026 bring the capability, commitment, and track record needed to help enhance Abu Dhabi's built environment and accelerate its growth. In a world navigating complexity and change, the capital continues to build with purpose and with the right partners by its side. ADIS is where policy, capital, and expertise converge, and where the relationships formed today lay the foundation for the cities we shape tomorrow."

Returning as Headline Partner for the second consecutive edition is Modon, a global leader in urban innovation headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Modon anchors the coalition with an integrated portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, asset and investment management, events and tourism, as well as infrastructure, demonstrating how cities are brought to life through sustainable, long-term value creation.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon, said: "A sound infrastructure agenda is fundamental to engineering cities of the future, and to creating vibrant, future-ready communities that enhance everyday life. As Headline Partner of ADIS, Modon is proud to support a platform that accelerates urban transformation and aligns with our own commitment to shaping cities that deliver lasting value. The summit unlocks the kind of cross-sector collaboration that turns development ambitions into thriving communities."

Aldar Properties and Bloom Holding join as Lead Partners, representing two of Abu Dhabi's most active and influential developers. Aldar will showcase how digital tools, AI, and smarter construction are reimagining delivery at scale, spotlighting Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi's first coastal wellness destination and the world's first Fitwel-certified island masterplan. Bloom Holding brings its expertise in integrated, mixed-use community development to the summit, presenting flagship projects Bloom Living, a fully integrated and all-inclusive community with over 4,500 homes within Zayed City, and Al Metlaa, a 2,243-villa development in Al Ain for UAE citizens in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Projects and Infrastructure.

Adel Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Projects, said: “Abu Dhabi continues to translate long-term ambition into tangible delivery, and ADIS provides an important platform to highlight the critical role infrastructure plays in supporting the emirate’s evolution as one of the world’s most desirable places to live, work, and visit. As a strategic partner in its development, Aldar is helping shape destinations and communities through smarter construction, digital innovation, and more efficient delivery models, and we look forward to continuing our long-term support of the Emirate’s growth ambitions.”

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, added: “Our participation in ADIS reflects Bloom Holding’s role as a master developer contributing to Abu Dhabi’s urban evolution. As the emirate advances its vision for integrated, future-ready cities, we remain focused on curating premium communities that deliver both quality of life and long-term value. Through developments such as Bloom Living in Zayed City and Al Metlaa in Al Ain, we are demonstrating how masterplanned communities can seamlessly integrate residential, education, wellness and lifestyle components. ADIS provides an important platform to strengthen partnerships and contribute to the continued growth of Abu Dhabi’s real estate and infrastructure landscape.”

ADHA, ADIO, Reportage Group, and Lead Development join as Strategic Partners, reinforcing the breadth of Abu Dhabi's growth ecosystem. Abu Dhabi Housing Authority will showcases its digital housing services delivered through a fully integrated digital journey that enables citizens to easily select suitable housing projects and residential units via a mobile application. This is achieved through a comprehensive ecosystem built on integration with more than 36 government and private entities, setting a new regional benchmark in housing service delivery and ensuring a seamless digital experience for citizens.

The Authority also highlights its housing projects currently under development, distributed across various areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. These include more than 15 housing projects offering over 25,000 residential units, designed to meet citizens’ needs and aspirations. The projects are presented through an augmented reality experience, enriching the customer journey and enabling citizens to view their future homes today.

ADIO enables global investors to access infrastructure opportunities through Abu Dhabi’s established PPP framework, supporting structured delivery and long-term private sector participation. LEAD Development will present Jubail Island as a blueprint for sustainable, people-centred master planning where premium lifestyle and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. Reportage Group will present a portfolio of residential projects across the UAE and international markets, underpinned by a debt-free operating model and a focus on accessible fine living at competitive price points. Etihad Rail joins as Mobility Partner, underscoring the summit's focus on integrated transport infrastructure and the role of large-scale connectivity in shaping Abu Dhabi's urban future.

The coalition is further strengthened by a broad range of government and industry partners, including Abu Dhabi Mobility, Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, as Government Partner; Etihad Airways as Airline Partner; Trojan Construction as Platinum Sponsor; and SaaS Properties as Networking Partner, Hassan Allam Holding, Hydropower, Sobha Realty as Gold Sponsors; Al Geemi Contracting, Bunya Enterprises, Khatib and Alami, Orascom Construction, Sichuan Transportation Construction Group, and Speed House Prefab as Silver Sponsors, collectively reflecting the full depth of Abu Dhabi's infrastructure and construction ecosystem and representing a direct entry point for international developers, contractors, investors, and technology providers seeking to engage with Abu Dhabi's most influential project owners in a single forum.

ADIS is the emirate’s flagship international platform showcasing Abu Dhabi's achievements and future project pipelines within the context of global construction and urbanisation trends. The inaugural edition in June 2025 welcomed over 4,100 participants from more than 100 countries, resulting in 15 M0Us and strategic partnerships. The second edition returns with greater scale, bringing together 7,000+ industry leaders across a three-day programme of high-impact conference sessions, a dedicated exhibition, and structured matchmaking. The conference programme addresses the full infrastructure value chain, from megaproject governance and digital systems to sustainable construction, project financing, and the future of urban mobility, positioning Abu Dhabi at the centre of the global conversation on how cities are built, funded, and lived in. ADIS 2026 will also feature dedicated conference sessions developed in collaboration with the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) on contracting, dispute avoidance, and resolution practices under the Abu Dhabi Capital Projects Framework.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.