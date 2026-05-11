On 14th May 2026, CARMA will run three Energy Media Insights Briefings across the day to bring together senior voices in energy journalism, strategic communications and media intelligence to examine how today's defining energy stories are reshaping reputation, stakeholder trust and business risk.

Three sessions in one day on 14th May 2026 – 10:00 AM CT / 4:00 PM BST (US/UK), 11:00 AM GST / 3:00 PM SGT (MENA & APAC) and 12:00 PM KSA (Arabic-language)

English panels feature Khali Sakkas (CARMA), Frank Kane (AGBI) and Sean Trainor (Salient Communication Group); the Arabic panel is led by Mohammed Alshawwa (CARMA) with Dima Nassar (CARMA) and Osama Al-Qusair (Salient Communication Group)

Each briefing presents new findings from CARMA's energy media tracking on the US–Iran war, the UAE's OPEC exit and the new energy narrative, followed by an expert panel discussion; attendees receive the full report after the session.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The US–Iran war, the UAE's exit from OPEC and renewed scrutiny around energy security are reshaping how global media is covering the energy sector. For energy and communications leaders across the GCC and beyond, these narratives are influencing how stakeholders understand supply risk, market stability, regional resilience and corporate reputation. Global coverage is increasingly focused on Supply security, Strait of Hormuz risk, oil price volatility, OPEC realignment and shifts in investor confidence.

CARMA, the global leader in media intelligence and research solutions, will present new findings on how these narratives are forming and what they mean for the energy sector during its Energy Media Insights Briefing on 14th May 2026. To make the discussion accessible across time zones and language preferences, the core findings will be presented across three sessions, with expert discussions tailored to each audience. The webinars are designed for energy executives, communications leaders, government communicators and decision-makers who need to understand how reputational risks are shaping commercial reality across the GCC and key international markets.

The Three Sessions on Thursday 14th May 2026

10:00 AM CT / 4:00 PM BST : US & UK English session. Hosted by Khali Sakkas and Frank Kane.

: US & UK English session. Hosted by Khali Sakkas and Frank Kane. 11:00 AM GST / 3:00 PM SGT : MENA & APAC English session. Featuring Khali Sakkas, Frank Kane and Sean Trainor.

: MENA & APAC English session. Featuring Khali Sakkas, Frank Kane and Sean Trainor. 12:00 PM KSA: Arabic-language session. Presented by Mohammed Alshawwa, moderated by Dima Nassar and joined by Osama Al-Qusair.

Speakers

Khali Sakkas , Chief Insights Officer, CARMA – presenting CARMA's energy media findings across the US/UK and MENA & APAC sessions

, Chief Insights Officer, CARMA – presenting CARMA's energy media findings across the US/UK and MENA & APAC sessions Frank Kane , Senior Correspondent, AGBI and consultant to the Saudi Ministry of Energy – offering a senior journalist's view on how the energy story is being framed across global outlets

, Senior Correspondent, AGBI and consultant to the Saudi Ministry of Energy – offering a senior journalist's view on how the energy story is being framed across global outlets Sean Trainor , Founder & CEO, Salient Communications Group – sharing perspective from a career spent leading energy communications strategy

, Founder & CEO, Salient Communications Group – sharing perspective from a career spent leading energy communications strategy Mohammed Alshawwa , Senior Specialist, Analysis Team, CARMA – presenting the Arabic-language session with a regional read on the data

, Senior Specialist, Analysis Team, CARMA – presenting the Arabic-language session with a regional read on the data Dima Nassar , Regional Marketing Officer, CARMA – moderating the Arabic-language discussion

, Regional Marketing Officer, CARMA – moderating the Arabic-language discussion Osama Al-Qusair, Founding Partner & Senior Corporate Communications Consultant, Salient Communications Group – contributing a corporate communications perspective on how energy organisations should respond

Khali Sakkas, Chief Insights Officer at CARMA, said: “Our analysis shows that energy is no longer being covered only as a market or policy story. It is also becoming a reputation and trust story. The US–Iran war and the UAE’s announced exit from OPEC are changing how media outlets discuss supply, security and the role of the Gulf in global energy. This webinar will help communications leaders understand which narratives are gaining traction, where the risks are, and how to respond with more clarity.”

What the Briefing Will Cover

How global media is framing the US–Iran war and its implications for energy supply security, the Strait of Hormuz risk and oil price volatility

How international media is interpreting the UAE’s announced exit from OPEC, and what this may mean for perceptions of Gulf energy strategy in global markets.

How geopolitics, energy transition priorities and security concerns are converging in media coverage and shaping investor sentiment Practical implications for energy communicators: spokesperson credibility, message discipline and reputational risk in a fast-moving information environment.

For more information, please contact:

CARMA : amina.ehsan@carma.com

About CARMA

Expertly helping PR and communications professionals demonstrate the value of their work, CARMA collaborates with both global brands and local organisations across a diverse range of industries. CARMA equips PR and communications professionals with the data, insights, and context needed to make better-informed business decisions.

Our technology provides the most comprehensive monitoring of print, broadcast, online and social media in every continent, across 130+ content partners and 100+ languages. Discover CARMA's suite of solutions, our team and the work we do at www.carma.com.