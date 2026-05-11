Arab Finance: Trans Oceans Tours (TRTO) reported a 15.33% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the firm stated on May 10th.

Net profits came in at EGP 4.041 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 3.504 million in Q1 2025.

On the other hand, operating revenues dropped to EGP 7.174 million from EGP 9.391 million.

The firm has garnered a total of EGP 2.840 million in standalone net profits after tax in the January-March period of this year, up from EGP 2.651 million in Q1 2025.

Trans Oceans is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of tourism and transportation-related services.

The company provides several types of tourist services, such as transportation arrangements, accommodation and hotel booking, and airline reservation services inside and outside of Egypt.