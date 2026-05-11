Cairo: The L&D Hub will kick off on 13 June at Le Méridien Cairo Airport Hotel, organized by The Trainer. The event serves as a strategic gathering for specialists in Learning & Development, Human Resources, and leading training companies, with the aim of exploring the latest trends, methodologies, and techniques shaping the future of the sector.

The conference seeks to provide an interactive platform that allows participants to network effectively and discuss challenges and opportunities in today’s work environment, with a focus on transferring global expertise and L&D techniques to serve the local market.

This year’s edition features a distinguished lineup of industry leaders and speakers, headlined by Kareem ElHennawi, CEO of ESLSCA University, Eslam Sayed, Founder of LearnKhana, Bassem Emad, CEO & Co-founder, ASPIRE Consulting International, Abdallah Sallam, CEO of Madinet Masr, Ahmed Badr, Founder & Managing Director, AB & Associates Middle East, Hesham El Gamal, Founder of Quest, Walid Galal, Partner & Board Member at LOGIC, and Hassan Elmiligui, COO of ESLSCA University.

Also participating are Sally Hussein, CHRO of Hassan Allam Properties, Kareem Abu Bakr, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Miqrah Learning & Development, Khaled Degwy, Managing Partner, PracteX - House of Corporate Simulations, Ahmed Amin, Human Capital Director at Savola Foods Company UAE, and Ahmed Safwat, Regional People & Culture Director at Geidea.

The conference is structured around three core thematic tracks. The first track focuses on “L&D – Back to Basics”, stripping away the complexity to return to the timeless fundamentals of Learning & Development. It aims to reclaim L&D’s strategic role by connecting learning to business performance, understanding human behaviour, and applying modern learning science.

The second track explores “AI-Driven Learning Impact”, examining how data and Generative AI can deliver measurable return on investment, while ensuring ethical governance in the use of technology.

The third track highlights “Well-being – From Metrics to Mindfulness”, examining how to build psychologically healthy work environments that foster human resilience and manage digital stress through mindfulness techniques, treating well-being as a strategy for sustainable high performance.

This edition is supported by a distinguished group of partners, with Aspire Consulting International as Strategic L&D Partner, ESLSCA University as Strategic Educational Partner, and LearnKhana as Strategic Digital L&D Ecosystem Partner. The Platinum Sponsors are AB & Associates Middle East Management Consultants, Mirqah, Quest, PracteX – House of Corporate Simulations, and Quick-Wins, alongside Logic Training & HR Development as Gold Sponsor.

The event is also supported by Beyond Insurance Brokerage as Insurance Partner, mtc Grow Hub as L&D Startup Partner, Influence Group as Communications Partner, 925 Magazine as Media Partner, and Social Specialty Coffee as Specialty Coffee Partner.