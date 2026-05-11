Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has announced the launch of a specialized Sleep Clinic to address sleep disorders, one of the most common health challenges. It marks a significant step in its ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive healthcare that enhances patients’ quality of life.

Sleep is not a luxury, but a fundamental physiological necessity. Untreated sleep disorders are associated with serious health complications such as cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and impaired concentration and daily performance. This makes early diagnosis and timely intervention critically important.

Comprehensive Care for Sleep Disorders

The Sleep Clinic provides comprehensive services for the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of sleep disorders through a multidisciplinary team that includes experts in pulmonology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), neurology, cardiology, and psychiatry, ensuring accurate and integrated care for every patient. It addresses a broad spectrum of sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, and circadian rhythm disorders, conditions that often remain undiagnosed despite their significant impact on overall health and quality of life.

The clinic offers an advanced range of services, including specialized medical consultations and sleep studies conducted both at home and in-lab (PSG), designed to accurately diagnose sleep-related issues and determine their underlying causes. It also provides advanced treatments such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), in addition to individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s condition.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of Burjeel Medical City, said, “The launch of the Sleep Clinic represents a valuable addition to the advanced care ecosystem at Burjeel Medical City and reflects our continuous commitment to providing integrated healthcare services centered on patients’ needs and quality of life. We believe that sleep health is a fundamental element in both prevention and treatment, and through this clinic, we aim to offer advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions that align with the highest international standards.”

Dr. Humam Schakaki, Consultant in Sleep Medicine and Clinical Lead of Sleep Clinic, stated, “At the Sleep Clinic, we focus on delivering precise and comprehensive evaluations for each case, given the impact of sleep disorders on various body systems. By utilizing the latest sleep study technologies and a multidisciplinary approach, we aim to diagnose conditions early and develop individualized treatment plans that help patients restore healthy sleep patterns and significantly improve their quality of life.”

The launch of the Sleep Clinic aligns with Burjeel Holdings’ vision to provide advanced healthcare services based on the latest technologies and global best practices, with a strong emphasis on a holistic, patient-centered approach to care.