United Arab Emirates – Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organized an interactive session with its internal clients as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen direct communication and better understand their needs and feedback, in a way that contributes to enhancing services and elevating their quality in line with the highest humanitarian and social standards.

The session was attended by Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department at the Foundation, alongside heads of the relevant departments. During the session, discussions focused on the most prominent observations and suggestions related to the services and programs provided, as well as the Foundation’s ongoing development plans aimed at enhancing client experience and improving the quality of services delivered to beneficiaries.

The session comes as part of the Foundation’s efforts to reinforce a culture of humanitarian engagement and strengthen the concept of clients as key partners in the journey of continuous development and improvement. This falls under the “My Imprint” initiative launched by the Foundation to enhance client experience and measure the impact of the services provided, in line with best practices in humanitarian and social work.

H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, affirmed that the Foundation adopts an approach based on direct communication with clients, stemming from its commitment to continuously developing its services and enhancing the quality of programs and initiatives in line with the needs of beneficiaries to achieve a more sustainable impact.

Her Excellency stated: “We believe that creating humanitarian impact begins with understanding people themselves; by listening to their experiences, recognizing their needs with awareness, and transforming the challenges they face into real opportunities for support and empowerment. For this reason, we are committed to ensuring that clients remain essential partners in the development journey, contributing to building a safer, more inclusive, and more stable environment.”

She further explained that the Foundation continues to fulfill its humanitarian and social role with high efficiency through an integrated system of specialized services and programs tailored according to the nature and needs of each case. These services are supervised by a multidisciplinary team of qualified professionals in the psychological, social, legal, and administrative fields, supporting psychological and social recovery while enhancing opportunities for stability and reintegration into society.