Kuwait: Jazeera Airways hosted the first Kuwait Tourism Forum 2026, bringing together key tourism stakeholders, industry leaders, government representatives, hospitality partners, and aviation experts to spotlight Kuwait’s tourism potential and explore opportunities to strengthen inbound tourism and support the country’s Vision 2035 ambitions.

Attended by Dr. Nasser Muhaisen, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, and supported by the Crowne Plaza Al Thuraya City Hotel, the forum marked a significant step in fostering dialogue and collaboration across the tourism ecosystem under the theme of unlocking Kuwait’s tourism potential and positioning the country more strongly on the regional and global tourism map.

The event featured keynote addresses and presentations from leaders across aviation, tourism, hospitality, and economic research sectors, including Sleiman Algharib from Visit Kuwait, Mohamed Anis Najia, from the Kuwait Hotel Owners Association and Dominique Exmann from Oxford Economics. Discussions focused on Kuwait’s tourism opportunity, the importance of connectivity and infrastructure, demand stimulation, hospitality readiness, and the role aviation can play in driving economic diversification and visitor growth.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Kuwait has immense untapped tourism potential. Strategically located at the heart of the region, with strong connectivity, a rich cultural identity, growing hospitality infrastructure, and access to a catchment of billions of people within a few hours’ flying time, the opportunity ahead is significant. This forum is about bringing stakeholders together to not only start meaningful conversations and align priorities but also collectively shape the future of tourism in Kuwait.”

Naser Alobaid, Chief Executive Government Affairs at Jazeera Airways, highlighted the importance of public and private sector collaboration in enabling tourism growth and building a stronger inbound visitor economy that contributes to national development goals.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazeera Airways highlighted "The Big Opportunity and How Airlines Can Support It", addressing connectivity and airline networks contributing to tourism growth.

The forum also featured a panel discussion titled “Kuwait Tourism Potential and Unlocking It”, moderated by Sarah AlBaker of KTV2, to discuss the opportunities, challenges, and practical steps required to stimulate inbound tourism and enhance Kuwait’s attractiveness as a destination.

As part of the event, Jazeera Airways and the Kuwait Hotel Owners Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening collaboration between the aviation and hospitality sectors to support tourism development initiatives in Kuwait.

The Kuwait Tourism Forum 2026 reflects Jazeera Airways’ continued commitment to supporting Kuwait’s economic development, enhancing connectivity, and contributing to the growth of the country’s tourism ecosystem.​​​​