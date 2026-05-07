MUSCAT: A new hotel opening in Muscat is reflecting growing investor confidence in Oman’s tourism sector as the Sultanate of Oman continues to advance diversification goals under Oman Vision 2040. Legacy Hotels Holding marked the launch of Golden Tulip Muscat The Village, its sixth property in Oman and fourth in the capital, reinforcing its long-term expansion plans in the local hospitality market.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism; and developed in collaboration with Bin Al Sheikh for Hotel and Resorts Management. The project forms part of a broader masterplan aimed at blending hospitality, retail and cultural experiences along a coastal setting.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer, Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Hotels Holding, underscored Oman’s strategic importance within the group’s regional growth plans.

The new 68-key, four-star property is located within The Village, a mixed-use development that reflects the evolving direction of Muscat’s tourism landscape towards integrated lifestyle destinations. Positioned around ten minutes from Muscat International Airport, the hotel is designed to cater to both business and leisure travellers, offering dining outlets, meeting space, a gym and an outdoor pool.

For Legacy Hotels Holding, the expansion signals continued confidence in Oman’s tourism fundamentals and policy direction. Fahad highlighted the Sultanate of Oman’s positioning as a key growth market within the group’s regional strategy.

“Oman remains a very important market for us. We already have six hotels operating here and we are continuing to expand our footprint”, Fahad said. “When we assess markets, we look first at the fundamentals and Oman offers strong unique selling points alongside strong government support, particularly through tourism as a key pillar of Oman Vision 2040”.

The company’s development pipeline further underscores this trajectory. Fahad revealed that between seven and eight additional properties are expected to open across Oman over the next 18 to 24 months, reflecting sustained investor confidence and rising demand.

“We see strong alignment between public and private sector efforts in Oman, which gives us confidence that the market will continue to grow”, he said. “This is a market where development is happening with clear direction”.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Hotels Holding.

Legacy’s operating model in Oman remains asset-light, with a focus on management expertise and operational delivery rather than direct capital investment. The group continues to channel resources into building local teams and strengthening its presence on the ground.

“We are a hotel management company, so our investments are primarily in manpower and expertise”, Fahad explained. “We are building a strong team and establishing a more robust presence in Oman to ensure we deliver the highest standards across our properties”.

At the core of this strategy is a people-centric approach, which Fahad identified as a key differentiator in a competitive regional hospitality market.

“We are in the people business first and foremost. Relationships with our colleagues, guests and investors are central to how we operate”, he said. “Technology supports that, but it does not replace the human element”.

Digitalisation is nonetheless playing an increasing role in operations. The group is investing in artificial intelligence and data-driven systems to streamline guest journeys and improve efficiency across functions.

“Technology for us is about reducing friction in the guest journey”, Fahad noted. “It allows us to better understand guest preferences and enables our teams to focus more on service delivery”.

From a commercial standpoint, the company is placing greater emphasis on service-led growth rather than relying solely on room revenues. The focus is on delivering a comprehensive guest experience that integrates accommodation, food and beverage; and additional services.

“The starting point is always the service we provide”, Fahad said. “When guests receive the right experience, they naturally engage more across all aspects of the hotel”.

Sustainability also remains embedded within operations, with a dual focus on environmental practices and local economic integration.

“For us, sustainability at the operational level is non-negotiable”, he said. “But ESG is also about how we integrate into the local market — working with local suppliers, supporting local businesses and contributing to the communities where we operate”.

From the developer’s perspective, the project reflects a broader transformation in Muscat’s urban and tourism landscape. Jamal Mourad, Chief Executive Officer of Bin Al Sheikh Holding, said integrated developments are increasingly shaping the capital’s appeal to international visitors.

“This development reflects the direction in which Muscat is evolving, where integrated destinations bring together culture, commerce and hospitality”, Mourad said. “Projects like this contribute to enhancing the city’s appeal to international visitors while supporting broader tourism growth”.

As Oman advances its tourism agenda, the expansion of hospitality offerings within mixed-use destinations such as The Village signals a maturing market, with private sector participation aligning closely with national development priorities.

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