Saudi Arabia’s security market to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030, while the country’s fire and safety equipment market is projected to grow to USD 7.1 billion by 2032, unlocking new opportunities for global players

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 May 2026: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s leading platform for security, safety, and fire protection, returns from 16–18 November 2026 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), increasing exhibition space by 40% to meet demand as Saudi Arabia accelerates investment across key industry sectors.



Organised by Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, the 2026 edition is expected to welcome over 25,000 visitors and more than 500 exhibitors, including Bristol, NAFFCO, Axis, Genetic, Saudi Sicli, Al Alamya and Elm, bringing together global suppliers, policymakers, and buyers across commercial and perimeter security, homeland security and policing, fire and rescue, safety and health, and cybersecurity.



This expansion reflects the rapid growth of Saudi Arabia’s fire and security markets, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects including NEOM, Red Sea Global, Qiddiya, and Diriyah Gate, alongside an increasing appetite for a platform that connects advanced technologies and innovation, with talent sourcing, investment opportunities, and international partnerships.



A strategic entry point for global security, safety and fire protection enterprises

The Kingdom’s security market alone is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to Grand View Horizon research, supported by a surge in demand for integrated physical security, cybersecurity, surveillance, access control, and command-and-control solutions. Furthermore, insights from the market research firm Mobility Foresights indicate that the fire and safety equipment market is projected to grow to USD 7.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.2%.



As Saudi Arabia continues its economic transformation, the tradeshow is positioned as a key gateway for international companies seeking to enter or expand in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-evolving markets, particularly as public safety upgrades across critical infrastructure services and smart cities have expanded opportunities for private security and technology providers.



Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director, Intersec Saudi Arabia, said: “Intersec Saudi Arabia 2026 marks a defining step in the event’s evolution. The move to Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center allows us to scale the platform in line with market forecasts, elevating the experience and creating stronger avenues for industry stakeholders to engage, collaborate, and do business.



“As the need for advanced security, fire protection, and safety solutions continues to grow, Intersec Saudi Arabia is well placed to support this momentum, bringing international providers together with key public and private sector decision-makers across the Kingdom. As the largest edition in the show’s history, it will play an important role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s transformation agenda and supporting the delivery of the country’s ambitious infrastructure and development pipeline.”



Expert-led conferences to address the future of integrated security and fire protection

Intersec Saudi Arabia 2026 will host two CPD-certified conferences – the Future Security Summit and the Fire Protection & Technology Summit – convening over 110 global experts, policymakers and industry leaders to drive dialogue on protection, resilience and operational continuity.



The programme will explore evolving security and safety challenges across critical infrastructure, including emerging threats, cyber-physical convergence, AI-enabled command and control, crisis response, fire resilience in energy and logistics, and advancements in detection, suppression and integrated protection systems.



“Saudi Arabia is entering a new phase of infrastructure and urban development, and that requires world-class security, fire protection, and resilience systems. Intersec Saudi Arabia is where those solutions meet opportunity,” concluded Sedik.



Tayce Marchesi

Tel. +971 58 552 3994

Tayce.marchesi@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.intersec-saudiarabia.ksa.messefrankfurt.com



Sinan Hameed

Tel. +971 4 3894 500

sinan.hameed@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.intersec-saudiarabia.ksa.messefrankfurt.com

For more information, please visit Intersec Saudi Arabia’s website.

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About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place from 16 to 18 November 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom’s leading trade exhibition dedicated to the safety, security and fire protection industries, the event brings together manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and industry professionals under one roof. The exhibition serves as a key platform for business, industry exchange and the discovery of the latest technologies and solutions shaping the sector in Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please visit our website.



About Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia:

Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s portfolio of exhibitions includes ACHEMA Middle East, AERO Middle East, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Riyadh, and Intersec Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s events have brought together 1,300+ exhibitors and 60,000 visitors from over 70 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leading organiser of international trade exhibitions in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were more than € 766* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2025