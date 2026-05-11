Dubai: Michelin, the world’s leading tyre technology company, reinforced its commitment to safer roads during Gulf Traffic Week 2026, held from 3rd to 8th May 2026 under the theme “I Cross Safely.” Organised in Dubai by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Interior, the initiative aimed to strengthen awareness around safe road-crossing behaviours and shared responsibility on the road.

Building on its long-standing association with RTA, Michelin helped amplify the campaign’s pedestrian safety message by highlighting the role of responsible driving and tyre technology in supporting safer journeys for all road users, from those behind the wheel to those crossing the street.

For more than a decade, Michelin has supported safer and more efficient mobility across Dubai through its contribution to key public transport networks, including the public bus fleet and the Dubai Monorail. This association reflects Michelin’s continued commitment to mobility excellence, with tyre technology engineered for durability, fuel efficiency and safety across the city’s transport ecosystem.

That same focus on safety is also at the heart of the MICHELIN Primacy 5, the company's latest car tyre designed to support everyday driving. The tyre offers a 4% shorter wet braking distance when new compared to its predecessor, the MICHELIN Primacy 4+ and maintains the same wet braking performance when worn. The performance is especially important near crossings, intersections, school zones and residential areas where braking response plays a critical role in how drivers react on the road.

“As the UAE continues to advance smarter mobility, road safety must evolve with the way people move every day. At Michelin, we believe technology and awareness must work together. Tyres are becoming more advanced, vehicles are becoming smarter, and infrastructure is becoming more connected, but safer roads still depend on everyday decisions made by drivers, pedestrians and all road users. Gulf Traffic Week is an important reminder that when responsible behaviour keeps pace with technology, safer journeys follow,” said Cédric Binoit, Managing Director and Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Michelin MENA.

As part of the campaign, pedestrians were encouraged to use designated crossings, bridges and tunnels, remain alert near intersections and follow traffic safety guidance at all times. Drivers, cyclists and e-scooter users were also reminded to stay attentive and prioritise pedestrian safety, especially in busy urban areas. Through Gulf Traffic Week 2026, Michelin continues to support safer mobility in Dubai and the wider UAE by bringing awareness, education and tyre technology together to make everyday journeys safer.

About Michelin:

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences.Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 122,600 people.

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