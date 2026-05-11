Oxford, United Kingdom – H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), underscored the growing importance of export credit agencies (ECAs) and the urgent need for diversification amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, during her participation at the Lill Global Symposium 2026 held at Rhodes House in Oxford, UK, where ECI was a sponsor.

Held under the theme, “Unlocking Innovative Finance, Fostering Global Cooperation,” the symposium is the flagship biennial gathering of the Lill Institute for Public Value, convening policymakers, business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives to advance innovative financing solutions and strengthen global cooperation in a rapidly evolving geopolitical environment.

Speaking at the panel discussion titled ‘The Future of Trade and Finance,’ H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei highlighted how recent regional developments have reinforced the UAE’s proactive and adaptive trade strategy - positioning the nation as a resilient global hub built on active connectivity rather than passive neutrality.

The session noted that the UAE continues to demonstrate strong trade performance, with non-oil trade reaching record levels in recent years, supported by a growing network of bilateral agreements with key global partners. This reflects the nation’s commitment to openness, even as global trade becomes increasingly fragmented.

Addressing the current geopolitical landscape, H.E. Raja outlined how ECI has taken decisive measures to support UAE exporters and businesses. These include maintaining competitive pricing, enhancing coverage limits and policy flexibility, and sustaining trade flows despite elevated risks. ECI has also strategically increased its risk capacity through calibrated capital allocation, enabling continued growth and market confidence.

The discussion further highlighted the UAE’s coordinated national response, led by the government and the Central Bank, to reinforce trade resilience. Key measures include diversifying trade routes through major logistics hubs such as Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi ports, including Khalifa Port - strengthening maritime security in collaboration with GCC partners and enhancing port resilience across multimodal corridors.

Financial stability has also been a priority, with liquidity support and risk-sharing mechanisms enabling banks to continue extending trade finance. In addition, the UAE has accelerated digital trade initiatives, streamlined customs procedures, and reinforced crisis-response frameworks to ensure uninterrupted trade flows.

In response to these changes, ECI is strengthening collaboration with international export credit agencies, multilateral institutions, and commercial banks. Through co-insurance and co-financing frameworks, the company is helping distribute risk across jurisdictions, expand capacity, and unlock complex cross-border transactions. ECI is also increasingly focusing on data-driven risk intelligence, leveraging advanced analytics and real-time insights to enhance underwriting precision and speed.

The panel concluded by outlining ECI’s strategic evolution from traditional credit insurance to more adaptive, resilience-linked financing solutions developed in partnership with global institutions. In a fragmented world, the institutions that will lead are those that enable connection and build trust across increasingly complex systems.

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