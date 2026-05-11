LUANDA, Angola – Boeing, CAA International (CAAi), the Southern African Development Community Aviation Safety Organization (SASO) and the Angola Civil Aviation Authority co-hosted a Special Authorizations and Special Approvals Chain workshop in Luanda from May 6-8, 2026. The workshop provided hands-on training and shared best practices to strengthen regulatory oversight and further improve aviation safety in Southern Africa.

Aviation regulators from Angola and across Southern Africa participated in interactive sessions focused on practical procedures needed to issue special approvals and maintain compliance.

“As regional regulator teams evolve, ongoing training and knowledge sharing help ensure consistent safety and oversight,” said Kayode Ariwodola, Boeing director of safety and regulatory affairs for Africa, the Middle East, Türkiye, Central Asia and Europe. “This workshop, developed at the request of Southern African civil aviation authorities, provided a practical forum to build skills, strengthen partnerships, and support long-term capacity development across the region.”

Key topics included regulatory authorization procedures for specific operations such as:

performance-based navigation (PBN)

minimum navigation performance specifications (MNPS)

reduced vertical separation minimum (RVSM)

low visibility operations (LVO)

extended range twin and multi-engine operations (ETOPS).

“In Southern Africa, issuing special approvals has been one of the least understood and weakest-performing areas under ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program, largely because technical training in this area has been scarce in our region,” said Kabo Phutietsile, SASO executive director. “With support from Boeing and CAAi, this workshop is the first step to equip specialists in our region with practical skills to address those challenges. We hope that it will mark the beginning of a long-lasting partnership, ensuring sustained capacity building and improved performance in aviation safety oversight”.

Delivered by subject‑matter experts from CAAi and Boeing, the program offered a forum for peer-to-peer exchanges that bolstered cohesiveness and resilience across Southern African aviation ecosystem.

Matthew Margesson, managing director at CAAi, added: “It was a pleasure to collaborate with Boeing, SASO and the Angola Civil Aviation Authority on this important initiative. By providing practical, regulator focused training, the workshop will help build sustainable capability in areas critical to ICAO compliance and long-term aviation safety performance across the region.”

The workshop in Angola built on recent regulatory excellence programs organized by Boeing and partners in Tunisia for North African civil aviation authorities and in Uganda for East African regulators. Boeing also partners with African carriers to deliver tailored employee training in safety, airline economics and leadership.

About Boeing Africa

Boeing has supported Africa’s aviation growth for over seven decades. With nearly 70% market share in Africa, regional carriers rely on Boeing airplanes for connectivity. Boeing has offices in Ethiopia and South Africa and field service representatives stationed with the airlines across the continent. Learn more at https://www.boeing.africa.

About SASO

Southern African Development Community Aviation Safety Organization (SASO) is a regional body created by member states to promote safe, secure and efficient civil aviation across Southern Africa. Working with national aviation authorities, it helps countries build capacity, share best practices and meet international aviation safety standards. Learn more at https://www.saso.int/.

About Angola Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC)

The Angola Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) is an independent administrative entity, responsible for regulating and supervising civil aviation activities in Angola. Learn more at https://anac.ao/.

About CAA International

CAA International is the technical cooperation arm of the UK Civil Aviation Authority. It shares UK regulatory expertise and practical experience with governments, aviation agencies and industry partners to help states strengthen safety oversight and develop effective regulatory systems. This work includes guidance, training and examination services aimed at supporting the responsible growth of air transport. Learn more at https://caainternational.com.

For media enquiries:

Stuart Coates

CAA International

Marketing & Communications

stuart.coates@caa.co.uk

Evgeniia Teterina

Boeing Communications

Africa, Middle East, Türkiye and Central Asia

evgeniia.teterina@boeing.com