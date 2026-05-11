ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a delegation from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed was briefed on the latest developments and development projects in Al Dhafra Region, as well as the key features of the region’s strategic plan through 2030, which aims to strengthen its position as a leading cultural and tourism destination. The briefing also reviewed tourism performance indicators, which showed notable growth in visitor numbers and hotel sector revenues.

He also reviewed the Tal Moreeb master plan, initiatives to develop heritage and cultural sites, and programmes showcasing archaeological finds at Al Dhafra Fort.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reaffirmed the leadership’s support of development initiatives and projects that position Al Dhafra Region as a hub reflecting the authenticity of Emirati heritage.